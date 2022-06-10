Beyhive, assemble. Beyoncé has removed her profile pictures across her social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, so fans are wondering: is Queen Bey back?

Celebrities go gaga for deleting their social media content to signal that they have something cooking; Taylor Swift and The 1975 have both dramatically wiped their social media accounts before releasing new music. Sorry, Alfred Hitchcock stans: Matt Healy is the true master of suspense.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to note something was amiss and have gone bonkers on Twitter, with tweets hashtagged #beyonceisBACK coming in hot.

6 years since her last solo album. it’s been a long time coming but we finally made it. #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/2CaPLM56AZ — keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth! 🗣 (@meganknowlesari) June 10, 2022

I used to pray for times like this #BeyonceIsBack pic.twitter.com/jQcYGClFQI — Jé (@michaeljichael) June 10, 2022

The Beyhive’s suspicions aren’t unreasonable. Beyoncé confirmed she was recording new music in an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, and according to Capital XTRA, Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer confirmed a new Beyoncé album — which fans have dubbed B7 — would be coming out in the first quarter of 2022.

Some fans, however, are exercising a healthy amount of caution. Could Beyoncé be releasing a new IVY PARK — her smexy line of activewear — collection? Or did little miss Blue accidentally remove the profile pictures while playing games on her mum’s phone, à la North West?

SHE’S COMING , but y’all what if it’s ivy park? Y’all know Beyonce love playing 😭😭, i’m scared #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/ixR8zRL8Hs — INSPECTA GADGET (@ifwdoni) June 10, 2022

…and when it turns out to just be Blue messing with Bey’s phone#beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/UoIOWoeLyK — ❁ (@austinstwt) June 10, 2022

Now what if she just dropping some clothes #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/QNOdU4PMuV — feyrug⁷ (@ama_bl2) June 10, 2022

Genius also sent the Beyhive into a tizzy in 2019, when they accidentally listed B7 on their website, along with the album’s cover, track list and features.

We doubt it’s another Genius-style whoopsie, which can only mean one thing: something major is about to happen.