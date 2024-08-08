Below Deck’s Aesha Scott Just Became An Entrepreneur — So Is She Jumping Ship From Reality TV?

Bubbly Below Deck star Aesha Scott isn’t just going to be standing behind the bar on superyachts for the rest of her life. After releasing her own alcoholic coconut water called Drop, she’s helped to create the bar. But does the beloved chief stewardess plan on leaving the Below Deck franchise now that she’s added entrepreneur on her resume?

Thankfully, when I asked the breakout star whether she had plans to leave she said it’s not on the cards… yet.

“At the moment, launching Drop is just more feathers in my cap, and it’s so exciting,” Aesha tells PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“What I’ve realised is I am in this really exciting time of my career where everything’s blowing up and growing really quickly. I’ve got this incredible opportunity to be on a reality show that is watched by millions of people globally.

“Not to sound morbid, but you never know when things might change. What if I break my back or get sick? Or what if something happens and they fire me and all of a sudden I am I’m there like ‘oh, what’s my next move?’”

The people’s chief stew!!!!! (Image: Instagram / Aesha Scott)

For Aesha, it was important to have a backup plan just in case her on-screen career fell through.

“I really want to build up Drop because I’m passionate about it, and also as kind of like my safety net for TV stuff, just in case something happens like in the TV world,” she continued.

“In terms of my career, I want to do Below Deck for a few more years, and then ideally, I’d love to be a TV presenter.

I really want to do things like the Amazing Race or Survivor or some sort of fun show that gets you to travel the world.”

Although you might think Aesha would be using her worldwide stage on the Bravo network as a way to market her new bevvie, she’s keeping the two veeeerry separate.

“That’s the thing — I’m purposely trying to keep Bravo out of absolutely everything because if you have a can on Bravo, or try and do something on Bravo. Then they hold their hand out, like you’re supposed to give them a cut, forever more, like it’s in all your contracts,” Aesha says.

“So I’m like, No, it’s not coming on the boat. It’s not coming to Bravo-Con. We’re not doing anything to do with Bravo. This is my life, completely separate.”

Aesha ft. her drink baby. (Image: Instagram / Aesha Scott)

Aesha first appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean back in 2019 as a third stew. After working hard to climb up the ranks on board, she earned her stripes becoming chief stew on Season One and Two of Below Deck Down Under.

In 2022, Aesha was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here where the non-Below Deck fans among us fell in love with her bubbly attitude and high-energy persona.

If you want to give her alcoholic coconut water Drop a try, you can buy it from First Choice Liquor stores around Vic, NSW, ACT, Qld, and Tas.

And if you want to catch up on Below Deck, you can tune in on Hayu or Binge.