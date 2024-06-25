This US Celeb Story About The Irwin Family Holiday Somehow Mixed Up Tasmania With Tanzania

Our quaint little state of Tasmania is getting a lot more international press than it bargained for after the beloved Irwin family travelled there for a lovely family holiday. While this normally wouldn’t make international news, eyes were drawn to their trip after US celebrity gossip publication PEOPLE mistook Tassie for Tanzania.

The Irwin family — Terri, Robert, Bindi, her husband Chandler and their daughter Grace — took a trip to Tasmania’s Cradle Mountain, soaking up the snow-capped trees and gorgeous landscapes.

Revelling in a lovely getaway, Bindi shared the pics on Instagram, captioning it with: “So grateful for these moments.”

Tanzania looks way different than I imagined!!! (Image: Instagram / Bindi Irwin)

Although the Cradle Mountain landscapes could potentially be confused with New Zealand or even a slice of Patagonia, depending on the area — it was rather surprising to see the publication report that they had ventured to the African country of Tanzania. Especially since Tanzania is located 11, 291km away from Tasmania and the tropical climate is currently dishing out a balmy 29 degrees Celsius most days.

But ultimately, the vibes the two places are serving are very ~different~.

This is your typical Tanzanian landscape. (Image: Tim Graham Picture /Getty Images) And this is Cradle Mountain in Tasmania. (Image: Heath Holden/Getty Images)



“On Saturday, June 22, the Australian TV personality, 25, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from a family vacation in the East African country, tagging the resort where they stayed, Cradle Mountain Lodge, in the last photo,” PEOPLE originally wrote in the article, which was also shared on Facebook to more than 9.7 million followers.

While the headline and article have now been corrected, some signs of the gaff remain when you do a cheeky search on Google.

Don’t forget the metadata, friends!!!! (Image: Google)

It wasn’t just PEOPLE getting it twisted though.

On Bindi’s own IG post, hundreds of Americans took to the comments to voice how perplexing it was that the family was in a cold climate while it was summer in the States.

Americans can be absolutely fascinating, hey?

Hopefully, this little accidental switch-up encourages people to consider our tiny Tassie as a holiday destination. It may not be Tanzania, but it is incredibly stunning.