A former nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis dropped a bunch of alleged tea about the end of the couple’s relo in a massive new interview — tea which Wilde and Sudeikis have slammed in a joint statement. But the world is hooked on one particular detail: Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing.

The anonymous nanny gave an interview to The Daily Mail, where she claimed Sudeikis at one point cracked the shits because Wilde made Harry Styles a salad with her “special dressing”. The nanny alleged Sudeikis “lay under the car” so Wilde wouldn’t leave the house to go and see Styles. She also claimed Wilde told Sudeikis she was “scared” of him.

“Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave,” she said.

“She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.”

Then the nanny added the very, very bizarre detail of the salad dressing.

“Jason told me, ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Styles],” she said.

“I said, ‘What salad dressing? He said, ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now’.

“I don’t know what was in it.”

Sudeikis and Wilde slammed all the nanny’s claims as “false and scurrilous accusations”.

But the world has been left with an essential question here: what the fuck was in that salad dressing?

I have had many good salads, many delicious salads even. But I don’t think I’ve ever eaten life-altering salad dressing.

I suppose here, the salad dressing could function as a metaphor, the way insignificant things take on added meaning in the cold light of heartbreak.

Just looked at the red scarf in Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”. An ex’s lone sock becomes the symbol of their carelessness, an abandoned Friends mug becomes the proof that you were never really meant to be because they were Team Ross and Rachel.

Or perhaps the salad dressing was just really fucking good.

If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone — Bizzy Emerson (@bizzyems) October 17, 2022

Me: Relationships are private and complicated and not for public scrutiny.



Also me: I MUST know what’s in that “special salad dressing.” — Gennefer Ghouls (@Gennefer) October 17, 2022

i need to know absolutely everything about olivia wilde’s “special salad dressing” pic.twitter.com/q9OfExBYfR — internet baby (@kirkpate) October 17, 2022

me trying to figure out what's in that salad dressing pic.twitter.com/F49nTc1Ox8 — anne t donahue (@annetdonahue) October 17, 2022

harry watching jason and olivia fight pic.twitter.com/bIPFG3oeqR — michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) October 17, 2022

BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen on Olivia Wilde's special salad dressing pic.twitter.com/0YPjOv2o2N — Vulture (@vulture) October 17, 2022

Vulture journalist Justin Curto did a deep dive into the many leafy possibilities of Wilde’s salad.

According to his research, the most likely evidence seems to be a salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes, which Wilde made on a 2020 episode of Questlove’s Potluck. The salad dressing apparently contains red-wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, honey and garlic — delicious but basic, I’d say.

You can’t really go wrong with a vinegar/mustard/garlic combo, plus a little sweetness to taste. But if Wilde is planning a book of recipes anytime soon, well, it’ll be in my cart.