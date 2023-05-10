An Influencer Admitted To Eating A Piece Of Her Knee In A Spag Bol & I Think I’m Gonna Hurl

In fucking grim news, Spanish influencer Paula Gonu has revealed that she and her boyfriend ate a part of her knee in a scrumptious spag bol. Yummy.

Gagging, shivering and throwing up. As someone who fucking loves spaghetti bolognese so much that I said “spaghetti” instead of “cheese” as a kiddo when taking pics, this story has just blown my future appetite for a heaping bowl of tomato, meaty goodness.

The terrifying tale was made public when Gonu joined the Club 113 podcast last week, where the panel and the influencer touched on topics such as strange food, films and her content.

Right at the start of the poddy, things took a cooked turn when the 30-year-old influencer spoke about how she ate her knee meniscus after it was removed in surgery.

Per a translation by Indy100, Gonu began the story by telling the hosts she picked a local anaesthetic so she could observe the process of her operation.

“He [The doctor] used a camera,” the influencer said. “He explained everything to me as he operated.”

Gronu said she told the doctor she wanted to take her meniscus home, which is kinda cool if you think about it because I love souvenirs!

“He put what he removed into a small container like those used for urine samples,” she said.

“He put it in alcohol so it would stay that way for as long as I wanted.”

A week after the surgery, Gonu mentioned that she and her partner began to joke about eating the specimen, but that joke eventually turned into reality.

“I told him I wanted to eat it because it was part of me, and I had to put it back in my body,” the influencer said.

“Then I made a bolognese and put it in and we ate it. I wanted to be able to say in my head that I’ve eaten a piece of my own meniscus.”

I’m honestly in spag bol HELL after reading/hearing that recount. One of the podcast hosts also stood up in shock and, honestly, SAME.

Gonu then justified her menu choice by saying that people could’ve eaten worse things without realising it.

Since the influencer went public with her adventurous foodie moment, many people have flocked to the comments to share their reactions.

One person wrote: “At what point did I decide that it was a good idea to watch this over dinner?”

On the Club 113 TikTok account, one user sided with Gonu, writing: “There are people who eat the skin of their lips or the skin of their fingers, it’s cannibalism too, right?”

Although I’m gagging at Gonu’s choice to eat her knee meniscus, I also know that it’s quite normal for people to consume human placentas. But even that irks me.

I really try my hardest not to gag, choke or get shaken with what people choose to eat, but munching on human body parts? I’ll leave that to the cast of Yellowjackets.