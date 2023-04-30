Imogen Anthony Seemingly Shaded Her Ex Kyle Sandilands On His Wedding Day Via An IG Photo Dump

In what can only be described as a sensational bit, Imogen Anthony has appeared to shade her ex-boyfriend Kyle Sandilands by sharing a “honeymoon” Instagram dump the same day he married Tegan Kynaston.

LOLLLLLLLLLL. All I can say is I’d do the exact same thing if I were in her position. It’s so valid.

ICYMI, Mr Sandy Pants and Kynaston tied the knot on Saturday at a v. lavish wedding ceremony, which is said to have cost $1 million, according to Daily Mail Australia. Cozzie livs? Never heard of ’em!

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was there, Guy Sebastian sang a few ditties and convicted drug smuggler Simon Main was in the bridal party. I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say “nightmare blunt rotation”.

Someone who didn’t cop an invite was Sandilands’ ex-girlfriend Imogen Anthony, whom he dated for eight years before the pair torched their relationship in 2019.

The Instagram model is currently holidaying in Thailand with her boyfriend, whose identity remains a mystery. Saucy!

Anthony shared an Instagram dump on Saturday — the same day as Sandilands’ nuptials, remember — with a few holiday highlights, such as chilling by the pool, visiting the Big Buddha and eating scrumptious food.

But there was one photo in the aforementioned dump which raised eyebrows — a crisp hotel bed complete with two swans made out of towels having a smooch and “H. MOON” spelled out in red rose petals.

SCREAMING. The timing is impeccable. Play on, sister.

It’s unknown whether Anthony and her mysterious beau actually tied the knot and this is actually their honeymoon or if she’s just being an iconic queen. If it’s the former: congratulations! And if it’s the latter: congratulations, also! We love to see it.