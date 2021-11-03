During last night’s Big Brother VIP episode, influencer Imogen Anthony revealed sneaky deets about her bonkers relationship with shock jock Kyle Sandilands.

Imogen, 30, split from the 50-year-old radio host in mid-2019 after just over eight years together, but no reason was given at the time.

Now, in an intimate Diary Room scene, the model has revealed that it’s because the dude works too much and sure, Jan. I mean, I’m sure he works too much, but was that really the reason? I’m doubtful…

“He was just working so much,” she said. “It was just work, work, work, work, work. You know, and I want to have kids and we just kind of grew apart.

“I just didn’t expect everything to happen the way it did afterwards, and he’s confused, and he doesn’t know what he wants.”

Big Brother then asked Imogen “what was missing” in her relationship with Kyle.

“I wanted things that he couldn’t give me. You know, money and fame isn’t the be-all and end-all of life,” she admitted.

“You know, it’s nice for a little while, but I want to have children that can run around with their father and not be put behind work. I want someone’s time.”

Imogen Anthony went on to say that she stayed in the relationship longer than she should have because she’d already invested so much time with him.

“I’m thinking, like, what other choice do I have? You know, this is the person I’ve been with for so long. Of course I’m going to hang on a whim,” she said.

“Maybe, you know, do we get back together? And then all of sudden, the things were just too undeniable, and I was like, what are you doing?

“I’m not going to let someone else write my narrative for me.”

Big Brother VIP is currently airing on Seven and is available to watch on 7Plus.