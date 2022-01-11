You literally could not pay me enough money to be dumped in the jungle and eat bug guts and cow testicles for the world to see on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

But for the celebs who sign on, there obviously is a fee that they’d happily cop for public humiliation, and we’ve just found out what that fee is for some of this year’s contestants.

A sneaky source told Daily Mail Australia that The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex received “upwards of $400,000” for his stint on the show.

Apparently he was one of the first celebs cast for the new season and producers were happy to give him that fee right off the bat because he supposedly brings “star power” to the show.

“They needed star power and Joey was able to negotiate a six-figure deal upwards of $400,000,” the source said.

Apparently he’s the highest-paid celebrity from this year’s cast, followed by Nathan Buckley, who is said to have earned $300,000.

So why did Joey cop so damn much?

Well, in addition to his alleged fame, the source claimed that Joey was heavily involved in discussions with producers about how his storyline would go, and he was totally cool with the suggestion of “playing up a romance” on the show.

“They were hoping to recreate a love story similar to Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher,” they said.

“He’s no stranger to reality television and ITV knew that he could deliver what they wanted without second thought.”

By comparison, the highest-paid celebs on last year’s season were runner-up Grant Denyer and fifth place Colin Fassnidge who copped $150,000 each, according to Woman’s Day.

A huge-ass pay gap between last year’s highest-paid and this year’s. Gawwwwwd blimey.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is currently airing on Ten.