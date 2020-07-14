Iggy Azalea has finally revealed the name of her newborn son and no, it’s not bloody Gilbert.

After pulling a Kylie Jenner and hiding her pregnancy from the world for a fair amount of time, the Australian rapper has now revealed the name of her bb in a video shared to Instagram.

The video contains the words Amethyst (Iggy’s legal name) and Onyx (what I can only assume is her son’s name).

So yes, her son shares a name with a large, rocky Pokémon, best known for being a key member of Brock’s team.

But also, it should be noted that like Amethyst, Onyx is a beloved crystal gemstone that represents protection.

Iggy recently shot down a fan theory that she named hers and Playboi Carti’s kid Gilbert.

It all started last week after a fan account with the username @cartiuniverse uploaded what I can only assume was a fake photo of Iggy with a baby.

“Iggy Azalea spotted for the first time with her and Playboi Carti’s newborn son, Gilbert Carter,” the user captioned the post, sending fans into meltdown.

The post has since been deleted, but not before fans got wind of it and started spamming Iggy with the name ‘Gilbert’ on Instagram.

Offended by the very notion that she would name her child Gilbert, the rapper responded to a fan comment on her photo: “I’m okay with y’all joking ‘n all but let it be known I didn’t name my child that. Lmao.”

Big congrats to Iggy on her magical little bundle of joy.