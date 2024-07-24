Ice Spice Just Responded To Madeline Argy & Central Cee Drama In a Shady TikTok, Let’s Unpack It

The Ice Spice, Madeline Argy, and Central Cee drama is truly the gift that keeps on giving. And now Ice Spice, the “Princess Diana” singer, has finally responded to the mess by doing…push ups?!?

Here’s everything you need to know about this chaotic love triangle that has taken the internet by storm.

The Ice Spice, Madeline Argy and Central Cee drama, explained

For those who’ve been living under a rock (or, you know, touching grass), let’s break down this trio. Madeline Argy is a British influencer known for her TikToks and podcast Pretty Lonesome. Central Cee is a UK rapper who’s known for his songs “BAND4BAND” and “Doja”. And Ice Spice? She’s the New York rapper who is also one of the newest additions to Taylor Swift’s friendship squad.

The drama began when Madeline and Central Cee started dating in September 2022, [before calling] it quits in September 2023. Fast forward to June 2024, and rumours began swirling that they had rekindled their romance during a trip to Nigeria. However, just as fans were hopeful for a reunion, everything took a sharp turn.

Madeline Argy & Central Cee (Photo: Instagram now deleted)

Central Cee and Ice Spice Drop a Spicy Song

On July 11, 2024, Central Cee and Ice Spice dropped a song titled “Did It First” and you NEED to look at these lyrics:

“I’m selective with who I get with /

Gyal on my phone tryna see who I slept with /

She investigating, detective /

Lucky for me, I deleted the message.”

Fans started asking questions: Did he just tell on himself? Was he talking about Madeline? Was this a subliminal shot? Madeline thinks yes. On a TikTok she said, “Let me take you guys back a couple months. I’m laid up in bed and [Central Cee] comes to me and he’s like, ‘I have a new song to show you.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, serenade me!’ And then he plays me his verse. I’m like… not only did you just snitch on yourself that you’re cheating, but you just told me exactly how.”

She also revealed that Central Cee assured her that there was no truth to the lyrics, claiming the story told in the song was all part of a marketing stunt. “A while later, he tells me he wants to hire an influencer to do one of those ‘lip-syncing’ videos to one of his older songs. So I’m like, ‘Okay, makes sense.’ He didn’t tell me he was sending her his personal car to start a dating rumour with her. I was with you guys knee-deep in that comment section [trying to work out what was going on]. We were still together,” Madeline explained.

To escalate things further paparazzi snaps emerged of Central Cee and Ice Spice shopping together in London, sending fans into a frenzy. Let’s just say the duo looked cosy AF, making the internet lose its collective mind.

Ice Spice and Central Cee performing at Wireless Festival 2024 (Photo: Getty)

Madeline Argy’s TikTok Series

Madeline, not one to be played, decided to pull a ‘Who The Fuck Did I Marry’ and spill all of the tea in a five-part TikTok series à la Brooke Schofield and Reesa Teesa. She claims Central Cee played her the song beforehand, insisting it was just promo. “So I call my team, and they’re like, ‘Madeline, he just started a dating rumour with another girl. Aren’t you supposed to be going to Nigeria with him in two days?’”

​​This revelation led her to realise she had unwittingly entered Central Cee’s marketing scheme. “I have just entered this man’s marketing scheme. So I say I’ll still come to Nigeria based on the one condition that none of the professional photos that are taken of us get posted, because I’ve just realised what is happening,” she said, adding, “Shocker, the pictures get out.”

Madeline is adamant that the timing of the “Did It First” release was part of Central Cee’s plot.

She explained that she attempted to arrange a conversation to break up with him in mid-June, but he refused to see her until July 1.

When that date rolled around, she said, “He ends up calling me at 11 p.m. at night and he’s like, ‘I need to see you tonight… because you need to remember that I’m a human being when you see what you’re gonna see tomorrow.’”

This would be their last direct conversation, and the next day, photos of him and Ice Spice shopping together dropped online. “I didn’t even actually get to break up with him, and he’s already with the next girl!” Madeline exclaimed.

Ice Spice’s Shady TikTok Response

Almost two week after the TikTok series dropped, our unbothered queen Ice Spice has finally addressed the drama in the most Ice Spice way possible. She posted a TikTok of herself doing push-ups on a private jet with the caption: “Mood after takin ha manzzz.” Savage? Check. Shady? Double check.

Madeline Argy took to the comments section of Ice Spice’s video. Her response? A simple, yet loaded, “Why?”

Madeline Argy comments on Ice Spice’s TikTok (Photo: TikTok)

The “Why?” comment has become a focal point for supporters on both sides. Fans who are Team Madeline sees it as a justified response to what they perceive as Ice Spice’s insensitive bragging. On the other hand, Team Ice Spice views it as further evidence of Madeline’s inability to move on from the situation. Comments under Madeline’s “why” include, “Bop ice spice don’t even care about ur existence lmao,” and “”why” because ice is better that [y]ou in all ways.”

Central Cee’s Silence

As for Central Cee? He’s been suspiciously quiet, probably hoping this will all blow over. But in the age of social media, silence speaks volumes. Fans are flooding his comments, demanding answers and explanations. Good luck with that, my guy. The internet never forgets, and it rarely forgives.

As the saga continues to unfold, one thing’s for certain: the internet will be watching, waiting, and hitting refresh for the next installment in this modern-day soap opera.