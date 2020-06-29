Nothing like a good ol’ meme to serve you a slice of humble pie, provide an important piece of social commentary or have you hulk-smashing “sjkskskskskksksks” on the keyboard. When it comes to the ‘I know a spot’ meme circulating the cybersphere right now, you’ll most likely experience all of the above.

If your feed’s anything like mine, it’s been filled with punters jumping on board the “I know a spot” (or “I know a place”) bandwagon to expose certain traits, professions and personalities. It’s a wondrous bin fire, and much needed distraction from the calamities of the world right now, so let’s dive straight in.

Feast your wondrous eyes on the following bunch of ‘I know a place’ Twitter memes that’ll either gift you a much-needed chortle or have you you staring into the abyss, thinking “omfg that’s me”.

Disclaimer: it’s quite an extensive list because a) they’re all so damn good, and b) I got carried away.

I am now 100% in the spirit realm, so I think it’s best we part ways for now. Until next time, friends.

