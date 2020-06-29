Thanks for signing up!

Nothing like a good ol’ meme to serve you a slice of humble pie, provide an important piece of social commentary or have you hulk-smashing “sjkskskskskksksks” on the keyboard. When it comes to the ‘I know a spot’ meme circulating the cybersphere right now, you’ll most likely experience all of the above.

If your feed’s anything like mine, it’s been filled with punters jumping on board the “I know a spot” (or “I know a place”) bandwagon to expose certain traits, professions and personalities. It’s a wondrous bin fire, and much needed distraction from the calamities of the world right now, so let’s dive straight in.

Feast your wondrous eyes on the following bunch of ‘I know a place’ Twitter memes that’ll either gift you a much-needed chortle or have you you staring into the abyss, thinking “omfg that’s me”.

Disclaimer: it’s quite an extensive list because a) they’re all so damn good, and b) I got carried away.

frank ocean be like “i know a spot” and then disappear — ???????????????????????????? (@blondedvibes) June 28, 2020

introvert be like "I know a spot" and then go home — shpongle (@guitarnahiaata) June 27, 2020

journalists be like "i know a spot" and add an em dash — Gabe Schneider (@gabemschneider) June 29, 2020

Guys be like “I know a spot” and then rub the area directly next to it — ARISTHOTLE (@venusianbabie) June 28, 2020

boys b like “i know a spot” then take u here pic.twitter.com/OjhKlD32jQ — aлексис (@slavirgo) June 28, 2020

Lady Macbeth be like "I know a spot" and then can't get it out — Cameron Barné (@Cam11235) June 28, 2020

women be like “I know a spot” and take you back to the time you lied last year — BDL ???????? (@pktheterrible) June 28, 2020

hozier says "i know a spot" and takes you to church — e (@evolvedcynic) June 26, 2020

My brain be like “I know a place” then takes me here pic.twitter.com/jFoX1uzYGO — roach ^.^ (@a_roach06) June 28, 2020

trains will be like “i know a spot” and then take you there efficiently and sustainably — chris arvin ???? ???? (@chrisarvinsf) June 29, 2020

girls be like “i know a spot” then rip ur heart from ur body — djoats (@djoats02) June 29, 2020

guys be like i know a place then take u for granted — fai (@fai7ure) June 27, 2020

i be like “i know a spot” then i detach from my body and go into the spirit realm — follow me only if youre sad (@dumbricardo) June 29, 2020

I am now 100% in the spirit realm, so I think it’s best we part ways for now. Until next time, friends.