Feast your eyes on the trailer for a brand new muso biopic, a Stan Original Film about Aussie singer and feminist icon Helen Reddy.

From the producers of The Sapphires and The Invisible Man comes I Am Woman, directed by Unjoo Moon and shot by OscarĀ® -winning cinematographer Dion Beebe.

The Stan Original Film stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald and Evan Peters, and will premiere on 28 August, only on Stan.

Catch the trailer below: