Netflix has given the world a taste of its latest angsty, awkward coming-of-age series. It goes by the name of I Am Not Okay With This and the teaser trailer is so awkward, I want to cry.

Netflix describes the series as “irreverent”, which checks out considering its director is the very same as The End of the F***ing World. Stranger Things producers, including Shawn Levy, are also attached to the series.

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, I Am Not Okay With This follows a teenage girl who’s navigating all the shit that comes with high school, all while dealing with her family drama, her sexuality, and [checks notes] “mysterious superpowers” that are just beginning to awaken deep within her. Yes, superpowers.

Sophia Lilis (It) stars as the aforementioned teenage girl and Wyatt Oleff (also from It) stars as a kid named Sydney.

Sofia Bryant (Bluebloods, The Good Wife), Richard Ellis (the Veronica Mars reboot), Kathleen Rose Perkins (The Island, Gone Girl), and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong co-star.

Now this isn’t a traditional teaser trailer, it’s more of a short clip, but it tells us what we need to know. First off, it sets the tone, and by tone I mean “very, very awkward”.

I Am Not Okay With This hits Netflix, February 26.

Elsewhere, Netflix has cancelled its figure skating series Spinning Out after just one season. I am upset, mostly because I binged the series over one weekend and was very much looking forward to seeing what happens next. I don’t know where I’m going with this, but I just wanted to have a whinge about it. Whinge, whinge, whinge.