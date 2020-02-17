On paper alone, I Am Not Okay With This sounds like a bloody winner. It’s from the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of The F***ing World (tick and tick). It’s based on a graphic novel (tick) by Charles Forsman, and it stars It‘s Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff (who is also playing a kid named Stan, ha). Tick, tick, tick, tick, tick.

I Am Not Okay With This is Netflix’s latest venture into the coming-of-age genre. We copped a little teaser a week back, and I almost passed out from the level of relatable teen cringe. But this trailer, the ~ official trailer ~ is something else entirely. Lillis, who stars as an angsty teen named Sydney, is running down a street drenched in blood.

Side note: This is the second time I’ve seen Lillis head-to-toe in blood, re: It: Chapter 2. What a thing to have on your CV.

“Dear diary,” Syd says about one second into the trailer. “Go fuck yourself.”

I love it already. The gist is that Syd is navigating high school awkwardness, family drama, and unrequited feelings for her best mate all while trying to control her superpowers. Yes, superpowers. Like actual superpowers.

I Am Not Okay With This hits Netflix February 26.

Lock ! It ! In !

Sofia Bryant stars as best friend Dina, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong stars as Syd’s little brother Liam, Kathleen Rose Perkins stars as Syd’s mum Maggie, and Richard Ellis stars as Dina’s boyfriend Brad.

There are seven episodes all up, which is easy-peasy binging material if you ask me.