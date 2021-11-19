Hugh Sheridan has revealed they have split from their fiancé in a cringeworthy and honestly kinda deranged birthday post on Instagram dedicated to their “best friend”. Huh?

The actor, best known for playing Ben Rafter in Packed to the Rafters, announced today that they and their fiancé Kurt Roberts have split. However, you’d be fair in missing that key bit of info in the actual post since they spend a majority of it talking about wanting to surprise their “best friend” on their special day.

“Today, I should’ve been landing in a couple of hours in Sydney to surprise my best friend,” Sheridan said.

“Happy birthday to one of the most beautiful people on Earth inside and out, Kurt Roberts. You are an angel and I wish you all the love and happiness you deserve.”

If you read the first few lines of this post and saw the photo and moved on, you’d think that they were still together and strong. I mean, Sheridan then goes into how they “came out as a human”, were “canceled” after they were announced as the cast member for a traditionally transgender role in the Sydney production of Hedwig the Musical, before they “in the darkness found light in Kurt”.

Side note: why did they feel the need to bring up that whole controversy here?

“For now we didn’t make it, but we tried very, very hard, I’m so sorry for us that it wasn’t easy and I’m sorry for the added pressure,” they say at the end of the post.

“Lots learned, the heartache is heavy, but zero regrets for the greatest love. Bless you dear Kurt you beautiful human and thank God for birthday today, without you I wouldn’t be. X, love Shoosie.”

Over on Roberts’ Instagram, the Sydney-based model shared a three-minute-long montage of him and his ex-partner to fkn John Legend. I’m sorry, besties, I simply cannot handle this.

“Thank you for the beautiful birthday tribute, Hugh Sheridan,” Roberts wrote.

“It’s with a heavy heart that Hugh and I have parted ways. We put in our all, we tried everything we could, we’re both broken that we weren’t able to fix what we had. Our union was something so special. I wanted to share some of our amazing moments together.

“We remain best friends. Hugh is the most wonderful Hughman. He wears his heart on his sleeve, he will give his time and advice to anyone and everyone when they need him. On top of this, he is the most beautiful, kind, thoughtful, generous person who gives only love to others.”

IDK if it’s just me but this feels like something someone would simply only do if they were still together. Sheridan may identify as non-binary but their and their ex-partner’s posts give off extreme insta-famous Sydney Gay energy.

Anyway, watch the video montage below and join me as I yell profusely into my pillow and SCREAM. Sheridan and Roberts, sad to see you split babes, but besties, this ain’t it. I mean, a three-minute-long montage soundtracked by John Legend? I don’t think.

Hugh Sheridan and Kurt Roberts first confirmed they were dating in December 2020. Sheridan proposed to Roberts during the actor’s show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in March.