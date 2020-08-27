One of the eternally strange faux-feuds that I’m not sure I’ll ever fully understand has reared its odd head once again, with Hugh Jackman talking about what he’s thinking about gifting Ryan Reynolds for his birthday this year.

This weird feud between the former Wolverine and Deadpool is pretty much one of the only things that’s maintained some kind of consistency this year and as such is pretty much all I’m using as a marker for the passage of time at this point. This year has been nothing short of chaos so sure, let’s indulge in two fully-grown men playing pranks on each other as a means for gentle entertainment. It’s no Jackass 4, but I’ll take it.

In an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Hugh joked that he’s considering leaving Ryan a piping hot present on his doorstep for his birthday in October.

“The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids. Did you ever play that game, we used to call it ‘Ring and Run’, where you go knock on someone’s door and run away?” Hugh said.

“So of course my older brother took it to the next level, and when you came to answer the door, there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood, so you would stamp it out.

“That was the first thing that came to mind. Just for fun, just because it’s funny.”

I love how Hugh Jackman, a 51-year-old man, has presented this ~very funny~ idea like it’s not the oldest trick in the book.

Ryan Reynolds’ birthday is on October 23 – he’ll be turning 44, mind you – so I guess we’ll have to wait and see if this flaming dog shit plan of Hugh’s actually comes to fruition.

Something to mark in the calendar to continue the passing of time, thanks Hugh Jackman: Original Prankster.