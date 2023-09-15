Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Have Just Announced Their Split After 27 Years Of Marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have announced that they will be ending their 27 year marriage. Get the tissues. Love isn’t real. I’m gonna have a meltdown. FML.

The pair confirmed to People in a statement “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement ended with the pair signing off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and confirms that it will be “the sole statement either of us will make”.

BRB, balling my goddam EYES out.

Jackman and Furness met back in 1995 on the set of the TV series Correlli.

In the show, Furness played a psychologist in an all-male prison and Jackman played one of the prisoners.

Over the years the pair were involved in countless charitable efforts, pledging oodles of dollars to causes they believed in, including World Vision, the Fight Cancer Foundation, and the Worldwide Orphans Foundation just to name a few.

What makes the split even harder to comprehend is the fact that Jackman and Furness were truly a loved-up couple. They were simply smitten for each other.

Jackman would often write love letters to his wife and share them via Instagram for the world to see. Couple goals doesn’t even come close to describing what they had together.

In summary, love is dead. Let’s all have a big cry.

Header image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue