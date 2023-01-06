Hugh Grant, my celebrity crush (which is probably problematic because he’s more than 30 years older than me), has confessed that his kids are actually terrible actors.

In an interview with 9Honey Celebrity, Grant told interviewer Karishma Sarkari that he’s relieved his kids don’t want to follow in his footsteps.

“I’m against it,” Hugh Grant said.

“Luckily I’ve seen all my kids now in school plays and they’re all hopeless, completely talentless. It’s a huge relief.”

What a relief that Grant can recognise a lack of talent when he sees it. As opposed to Victoria and David Beckham, who treat Brooklyn Beckham‘s acting career like flogging a dead horse.

With the discourse around nepo babies at the moment (thanks to a very extensive Vulture article on the topic), it’s nice to see celebrities not pushing their own kids to stardom. It’s in stark contrast to the controversial nepo babies that have held the limelight recently, like: Lilly-Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis), Maude Apatow (daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann), Maya Hawke (daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), Zoe Kravitz (daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet) and Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber).

However before the Vulture article, it was an interview with model/actress Lilly-Rose Depp that sparked such a furious debate online about nepo babies and whether they ‘earned’ their careers.

In the now infamous interview with Elle Magazine, Depp said that: “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there. I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.