I feel like the horny energy that Hugh Grant emitted in Bridget Jones’s Diary never left him, but who are we to know what he gets up to behind closed doors? ‘Tis none of our beeswax. Except it sort of is now, because he’s gone and told us that his loins do not quiver for rinky-dink sex and he is actually “heavily into” S&M.

Speak your truths, king.

Hugh randomly spilled the beans at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where he was promoting his upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The fact a role-playing game with elves and wizards and the like is getting its own dedicated movie needs to be addressed separately, IMO. I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum but I just feel like boardgames should not undergo a digital renaissance. Once Ms. Monopoly hits the big screen, I know the apocalypse has well and truly arrived.

But we are not discussing the board game to feature film pipeline. We are unpacking Hugh Grant’s sex life.

“Well, I’ve been heavily into S&M for, I don’t know, 20 years now,” he told E! News.

“I think so long as you have safe words, it’s fun.”

I do not know what question elicited such a response. Per chance, seeing as D&D is all about role-playing, it was something to do with that.

What I do know is it was rogue, it was iconic and it was the moment. Tell me there is no better man to rule the United Kingdom now that Boris Johnson is on his last legs.

READ MORE Hugh Grant Got A Protestor To Blast The Benny Hill Theme Outside Westminster Before Boris Quit

If I’m being honest, when he started talking I genuinely didn’t know if he knew what he was saying. Maybe he tried to say M&S, as in the Bri’ish store Marks & Spencer, and got his wires crossed.

Chris Pine also seemed slightly confused. That is a dogshit nervous laugh he’s pulling if I’ve ever seen one.

But alas, when he said “safe words” it confirmed the man was talking about sucking and fucking with whips and clamps et cetera.

And honestly, good for him.

According to People, he also brought up S&M during a group interview at Comic-Con.

“Well, I was a Dungeon Master,” he said.

“But it was more S&M and less D&D. It’s the English version.”

Given it was an ongoing bit, the whole thing is most likely a joke. But I still cannot help being obsessed with Hugh Grant’s unhinged era.