In extremely wholesome news out of Hollywood, Hugh Grant has set his dad up on a “red hot” date with Matthew McConaughey‘s mum.

The idea of a date first came up back in December, when the two were doing advance press for their movie The Gentlemen.

As the pair discussed their Christmas-new year plans, Hugh Grant asked his co-star: “Would your 87-year-old mom like a nice 91-year-old Englishman?”

Now it seems that this idea has blossomed into a potential romance. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, McConaughey said the date is on.

“Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night,” he said, with Grant joking that the encounter will be “red hot”.

Will Mary Kathlene McCabe and James Grant turn out to be Hollywood’s new power couple? Only time will tell, I guess.

The Gentlemen, which opened in a Australia on January 1, stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Michelle Dockery alongside McConaughey and Hugh Grant.

Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, it tells the story of an American in London who is trying to get rid of his “marijuana empire.”