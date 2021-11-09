At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’ve had a Disney+ subscription literally ever since the streaming service launched and let me tell you, it’s been the absolute LIGHT of my life.

When I’m hungover in bed, I chuck on a wholesome animated flick to take me away. When I’m down and in need of a laugh, I chuck on The Simpsons (I like to alternate between the vintage eps and the brand spanking new ones). And when I’m having mates over and wanna watch a movie of any genre, I browse through the vast list of picks that Star has to offer.

So if you haven’t brightened up your world with Disney+ just yet, first of all, what are you doing with your life?

And second of all, please read on because you’re about to be blessed with the opportunity of a lifetime with the upcoming Disney+ Day.

The good people at Disney+ are offering folks a super generous sign up deal whereby new customers will be able to join for just $2.

The week-long promotion will begin this Friday, November 12 and it’ll allow you to get one month of Disney+ for just $2, before going back up to the reg price.

What else is happening on Disney+ Day, I hear you ask?

Well, the streaming giant is set to debut two of the greatest flicks of 2021 on its channel, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise.

Oh, plus Shang-Chi and some other Marvel faves will be playing in IMAX on Disney+, which will take ya back to the days your nan used to whisk you away to the IMAX Theatre. Good times, great classic hits.

There’s also a heap of other upcoming Disney+ announcements involving Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar, National Geographic and Star.

Have a peek at the Disney+ Day teaser below:

Head here to level up your life by signing up for Disney+.