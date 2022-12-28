There are several aspects of Netflix’s Emily In Paris that have become a viral topic of conversation online. From the ridic and overt product placement (the McBaguette will literally haunt my dreams forever) to Emily’s nonsensical life choices. But one that’s got folks particularly intrigued is how the hell she affords that lush lifestyle that we envy so on a 20-something’s salary.

I know, I know. We go through this all the damn time. Most notably with Carrie from Sex and the City which, ironically, is another Darren Star show.

Well, someone has crunched the numbers to see if Emily would be able to afford her lavish life or not and unsurprisingly, the math ain’t mathing.

Based on NewCasinos‘ calculations, the average annual salary for a marketing assistant in Paris would be about AUD$72k. Meanwhile her yearly spending is estimated to be around $177.7k on all her life expenses from rent to food to the most exxy item of the lot: her designer-studded wardrobe.

“Emily in Paris is a show in which extravagance is at the core but it’s interesting to see just how unrealistic the luxurious living of Emily is,” a spokesperson for NewCasinos said in a press release. “The findings are a friendly reminder that her lifestyle isn’t exactly one to admire.”

NewCasinos estimated that she would spend around $113.7k on her clothes which is very, very, very believable.

As Bustle pointed out, our girl has been wearing some of the most bougie brands in existence like Valentino, Prada, Christian Louboutin, and Balmain. But let’s hope she’s a sustainable (not to mention thrifty) queen and has been buying lots of vintage and secondhand clothes! Or perhaps she’s been renting them online? One can only hope.

Her second-highest expense is naturally her rent for that chic Parisian pad. The site estimated that she would pay about $49k each year and getting from there to work would be $4.3k with transport costs.

Emily In Paris Season Three is now streaming on Netflix, just make sure you suspend your disbelief before watching or you’ll go wild.