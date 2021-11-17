There Jake Gyllenhaal was, minding his own business, living his best life, then BOOM: Taylor Swift dropped Red (Taylor’s Version), along with the 10 minutes version of ‘All Too Well’, and suddenly Jake is at the mercy of the internet / Swifties, who pretty much own the internet.

The bloke has been trending on Twitter ever since the album dropped as people have been throwing a heap of shade at him for his suss behaviour while dating Tay.

So one must wonder: How is old mate Jake doing in the midst of all of this?

Well, an insider who spoke to E! News revealed how Jake feels about the whole thing.

“Jake has no interest in any of it,” the insider said. “He doesn’t read gossip or pay any attention to that.”

“He’s living his life and focused on himself. He’s ignoring all of the noise,” the insider added.

It’s wild to think that this whole thing is based off a three month relationship that went down 11 years ago, way back in 2010.

Red was subsequently released in 2012 and it was clear from the get-go that the inspo behind some of the spicy songs was Jake, specifically in tracks like ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and, ofc, ‘All Too Well.’

In the 2013 issue of New York Magazine, Taylor Swift revealed that one of her exes reached out after listening to Red.

“He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.’ That was nice,” she recalled. “Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy e-mails I got from this one dude.”

I wonder if Jake was the ~bittersweet~ dude or the ~ranting, crazy e-mails~ dude.

My guess is that the former was Jake, since he doesn’t seem to give that much of a fuck, and the latter is John Mayer (the inspo behind the scathing track ‘Dear John’), who was livid about the song. LIVID.

But anyway, back to Jake, regardless of whether or not he cares, home boy better send back that bloody scarf ‘cos the internet is not gonna let this one go.

GIVE UP THE SCARF, JAKE! IT AIN’T YOURS!