The first trailer for the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, titled How I Met Your Father, has just dropped, starring your girl Hilary Duff and your other girl Kim Cattrall.

Hilary Duff, who recently wrapped filming on the final season of Stan exclusive series Younger, plays Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby did in the OG series.

How I Met Your Father takes place in the near future and “catapults us back to the year 2022, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline.

Peep the trailer below:

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, called How I Met Your Mother one of the “most innovative and beloved comedies” on TV.

“Isaac and Elizabeth [both series creators] have an inspired take on this new version that honours what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward. Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across the Walt Disney Company family.

“Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can’t wait to suit up and bring audiences How I Met Your Father.”

