House Of The Dragon Season 3: Everything We Know About The Release Date, Plot, Cast & More

I know, I know. House Of The Dragon has just kicked off Season Two, so why are we writing about Season Three? Are you not over the dragons? The betrayal? The murder? Well, the short answer is no. So, here’s everything I could find to amp you up for the next season. You’re welcome!

I must admit, House Of The Dragon is one of those shows that I don’t like to maladaptive daydream about. But, it is an exciting story that acts as a quick escape from my mundane life.

It features epic fight scenes, satisfying tales of revenge and the cast is just bloody stoonin’! Also, I love to gawk at the costumes. The costumes definitely play a huge role in my love for this series.

To commemorate the premiere of House Of The Dragon Season Two and the show’s return to our screens, we’ve wrangled up all the tea about the next instalment.

So without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about House Of The Dragon Season Three.

When will House Of The Dragon Season 3 come out?

As of writing, there hasn’t been any news on when House Of The Dragon Season Three will drop. But what we do know is that we are getting Season Three and Four.

As per Deadline, HBO has confirmed that the gritty fantasy spin-off series has been renewed for a third instalment. The publication also noted that House of The Dragon author George R.R Martin “teased” that he was tinkering away with the show’s writing team for Season Three and Four.

Fingers crossed for more dragons!

What will House Of The Dragon Season 3 be about?

It’s waaaay too early to determine what exactly House Of The Dragon Season Three will touch on. However, if you’re impatient about what’s going to happen next, you can read George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is what the show is based on.

For those who aren’t familiar, House of the Dragon takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of the House Targaryen civil war.

It’s based on Martin’s Fire & Blood short story, so we technically know how it ends, but we’re keeping this post free from spoilers, okay? We also don’t know the finer details — just that a Targaryen will sit on the Iron Throne at the end, and the house will continue to rule until the Old Mad King is killed by Jaime Lannister.

Who will star in Season 3 of House Of The Dragon?

It’s still early days my friend. But I reckon it’s safe to say that a lot of familiar faces from Season Two will return for Season Three.

In Season Two, fans saw a bunch of stars reprise their roles for the beloved series. This included Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Tomm Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) and more.

I guess we’ll just have to see who croaks it in Season Two in order to finalise our bets for Season Three.

Is there a trailer for House Of The Dragon Season 3?

Holy ya horses (or should we say dragons)! Filming hasn’t even started, so no. There are no trailers.

Unless Matt Smith TikTok fan edits count, there’s absolutely nothing!

It’s set to be yonks before we get an inch of extra tea about House Of The Dragon Season Three, but at least we finally got Season Two to quench our fantasy thirst.

You can catch House Of The Dragon, Season Two on BINGE.

