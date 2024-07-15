House Of The Dragon Managed To Shock Us With A Graphic Incest Sex Scene & TBH, Credit To ‘Em

SPOILERS WARNING: This article discusses House Of The Dragon spoilers!!!!

By now, you’d think House Of The Dragon viewers would be used to a cheeky smattering of incest. Although it’s understandably taboo and inherently yucky, it’s been a consistent plot point throughout Game Of Thrones and George R.R. Martin‘s work alike. However, despite the long-running theme, the latest episode of the drama has really got some people’s dragon scales after a scene where one character imagined doing the horizontal tango with his mum. The masses may be cringing but Freud is cheering from his grave, probably.

The scene kicked off with Daemon Targaryan (Matt Smith) having another one of his mystery visions. This time, he was getting it on with a nameless ice-blonde woman (who, in case you don’t know, is clearly a Targaryan because of her signature hair).

I mean, get it, I guess. (Image: House Of The Dragon / BINGE)

Already that’s like incest lite, but it reached a climax when he goes down on the woman and she says: “Daemon, you were always the strong one. The finest swordsman. The fearless dragon rider.”

“Your brother had great love in his heart, but he lacked your constitution. Viserys was unsuited for the crown.”

“But you Daemon, you were made to wear it. If only you’d been born first. My favourite son.”

You can watch the spicy clip below, and I think I speak for all of us when I say AAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I just watch finished watching house of the dragon episode 5 and this scene of Daemon having sexs with his mother is so cringe, disgusting and absolutely unnecessary. These shows are taking this incest thing to another level like what was even the aim?? 🤮🤬 pic.twitter.com/fnGxk8U1Ft — Cap (@ShediyAftamath) July 15, 2024

The dream sequence ended with Daemon staring at his hands, which were covered in blood.

Although the visions were sent to his noggin’ by witch Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) to freak him out, it’s worth noting that Daemon is literally married to his own niece Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy).

READ MORE House Of The Dragon Fans Shocked To See A Wang Front & Centre During Spicy Blow Job Scene

While most fans are kinda cool with the whole niece-uncle relationship, the dream sequence pushed the incest envelope a bit too far for some.

“There’s just some types of incest that are not okay LOL,” wrote a Redditor.

“This felt like watching The Boys have a shocking scene just to have it,” commented another.

“Such a pointless scene. They could have done the same scene without the sex would have been a more emotional scene and impactful instead of grossing people out. I just don’t get the way they’re writing Daemon.”

Others were kind of into it, or at the very least, have become kind of used to seeing incest on the show.

“Legally, it’s questionable. Morally, it’s disgusting. Personally, I liked it,” said another Reddit user.

In terms of the plot, the idea was that Daemon is banging this hot chick who is giving him all of his reassurance and praise, and he’s like ‘yeah nice!!!’ and then he’s completely taken aback to discover that it’s his mother. It’s meant to freak him out, rather than be a Freud-like fantasy.

And anyway, let’s be honest, who hasn’t had a weird sex dream that they felt uncomfortable about the next day? Food for thought.

You can watch House Of The Dragon on BINGE.