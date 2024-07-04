House Of The Dragon Director Weighs In On Fiery Theory About Those Dragon Eggs From S2 Ep3

House Of The Dragon is back, baby, which means a whole new season chockful of ancient family beef, fabulous hair, questionable incest and nudity (not necessarily in that order). And with the Game of Thrones‘ prequel series also comes a bunch of cheeky Easter eggs — or, rather, dragon eggs.

We may be just a mere three episodes into the second season, but fans have already honed in on a theory that the latest instalment, The Burning Mill, is a subtle nod to GOT‘s Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (played by IRL queen Emilia Clarke).

Now, if you’re not still stuck in the mental prison that is the image of episode three’s very extremely jarring prosthetic blowjob penis on repeat, you’ll have the capacity to recall the moment Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) gifted her step-daughter Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) four dragon eggs before she fled Dragonstone.

Daenerys’ eggs, dat u? (Image: HBO)

This scene begs the question of whether these eggs are the same ones that Daenerys was gifted in the very first episode of Game of Thrones, despite the species having died out over 150 years earlier.

The eggs later hatched in the GOT Season One finale, introducing fans to the now-beloved Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion.

Given the events of GOT take place 200 years after the House of the Dragon storyline, the origins of Daenerys’ dragons have always been a lil’ murky.

Well, until now, that is.

Weighing in on the theory that the eggs shown in the latest HOTD episode bear Daenerys’ future babies, the episode’s director Geeta Vasant Patel, confirmed it to be true.

“Those are Daenerys’ eggs,” Patel told Mashable after the episode aired.

“All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

With a final egg left over, one can only predict that will eventually hatch to be Rhaena’s own dragon, Morning. However, that remains to be seen.

Dracarys!