House Of The Dragon Fans Shocked To See A Wang Front & Centre During Spicy Blow Job Scene

House Of The Dragon fans were absolutely gobsmacked during the latest episode of the Game Of Thrones spin-off when a scene featuring a massive wang and a few seconds of oral sex featured front and centre during Season Two, Episode Three. Now do you see why I deliberately said gobsmacked? Literary expression is just soooOoOoo powerful!!!

The scene took place about halfway through the episode as King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) shouted his soldiers to a cheeky night out at the brothel after getting super duper pissed. When they arrive at the brothel, King Aegon whips open a set of curtains to reveal a bunch of people getting down and dirty.

While there were a bunch of sexual acts going on, none titillated/disgusted/frightened/shocked viewers so much as what seemed like the world’s biggest schlong copping a blowjob from one of the sex workers.

I blurred it because I’m a considerate lady but you get the gist, no? (Image: BINGE / House Of The Dragon)

So, as you can see in the picture above, girlie pop is absolutely giving that monster coqq her best gobble gobble.

The scene was brief but boy did it pack a punch. Just check out some of the reactions from viewers at home.

While many argue that copping an explicit scene is just part of the Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon experience, some viewers felt that the scene was unnecessary to the plot, and just there for the shock factor.

“Besides the obvious reasons to be shocked, I was surprised HBO could even show explicit sex acts,” wrote one Redditor.

“Plenty of genitalia have been shown, but never being visibly sexed by another person. It looked like it was CGI, but still disappointed they did something that added nothing to the scene other than shock value. Took me out of the show.”

Some fans felt that the scene was a time-filler, rather than a plot driver from the book.

“Someone at HBO was paid money to write an episode where they skipped an epic battle and later went out of their way to show a dude getting his cock sucked,” commented another.

Others weren’t so phased by the blowjob, but by the prosthetic wang used.

“The worst prosthetic I might add. Like damn at least show a vein or two,” said another.

Other stuff happened in the episode too, by the way. (Image: BINGE / House Of The Dragon)

The scene is also a bit of an odd choice considering Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon have come under fire a few times for the misogynistic way female characters are depicted and treated on screen. Not only have many viewers argued that the violent depiction of many of the rape scenes (Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark and Cersei Lannister, to name a few) were a step too far, but that the amount of nude and sexual scenes involving women was incredibly disproportionate to that involving men.

Some fans watching the brothel scene in House Of The Dragon, Season Two, Episode Three, felt that it was yet another instance of HBO depicting women in an overtly sexual subservient way for no necessary reasons to the plot.

“Like why did we need to see that explicitly?” A Reddit user questioned.

“We know what a brothel is, we’re not saying brothels aren’t allowed to exist in the story. Like okay, show naked people walking around but there’s no need for more, TBH.”

It’s not the first time the show has been criticised this season, either. Last week, fans felt robbed when a notable scene involving a grizzly child murder wasn’t shown. That’s personally not my vibe but I guess if you’re a book purist, pop off.

You can watch House Of The Dragon on BINGE.