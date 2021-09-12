We’re currently in the Mercury Retrograde shadow period, so expect some confusion and miscommunications here and there. Other than that, peep your horoscopes below to see what you’re in for next week…

ARIES

You’ve been on a roll lately, kicking butt and taking names, but being a pessimistic Aries, you’re always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Well, this week, that shoe will drop in the form of Neptune squaring off against the sun, sapping your spirit, draining your energy, and killing your motivation. Forewarned is forearmed, so plan ahead and don’t let anything break your stride!

TAURUS

You’re gonna hit the ground running this week, thanks to Mars beaming into your sixth house of getting shit done. Get off your Taurean tooshie and start making a name for yourself. I don’t even need to tell you what this ~work~ is, it’s been burning a whole in your to-do list for a while, and you’ll finally find the motivation to do it. Amen to that!

GEMINI

You may feel a little lost this week, as the sun goes up against Neptune, clouding your goals and ambitions and making you wonder what the heck is going on. It’s important to remind yourself why you love doing what you do and if you decide that you no longer love what you do, maybe it’s time to start doing something else. Ya feel?

CANCER

At this point we’ve all pretty much surrendered to lockdown, and so you may as well make your living space as lush as you possibly can since we can’t bloody go anywhere! This week, your focus will be on your home and fam. Channel your frustrations into making those in your inner circle feel loved and spruce up your pad.

LEO

This week, Mars will beam into your communicative third house, so you’ll be feeling v. on your game. Studying at the mo? You’ll be particularly engaged this week and even have several breakthrough moments. I also see a debate or two on the horizon. Leos are naturally fiery beings, but try to keep things passionate, but chill.

VIRGO

You’ve been unsure of where you stand with someone in your circle, and unfortunately that confusion will become even more apparent this week as the sun goes up against Neptune, clouding your relationship sector. While you’re trying to work your way through this fog, try to stay as level-headed as possible. Don’t be overly critical, but also don’t let anyone get away with fucking you over.

LIBRA

Kiss those IDGAF vibes goodbye, because this week you’re actually going to give a fuck about your life and what you’ve got going on. As Mars enters Libra on September 14, you’ll be hit with a sudden surge of passion, dedication and ambition. Ditch the lazy vibes and dive into your work – it’s way more rewarding than giving up and doing nothing, isn’t it?

SCORPIO

Over the next week, you’ll be in your typical Scorpio cocoon, being all pensive, nostalgic and reflective. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, some of your best ideas and most restorative moments and breakthroughs have come when you disappear inside yourself. It’s the Scorpio way, after all! Your 12th house of spirituality is lit up, so follow those magic vibes, baby.

SAGITTARIUS

Being confined in lockdown has been rough on everyone, but especially my Sagittarian fam. You guys love to roam free, and sadly that just hasn’t been an option. This week, as the sun opposed Neptune, you’ll be feeling even more restless and insecure. You might even start to doubt and question your life and where you’re headed. Do whatever you can to focus on your mental health above all else.

CAPRICORN

This week, your business brain will be doing its thang and you’ll be looking for work and side hustle opportunities everywhere. This is all thanks to Mars hitting up your 10th house of career and giving you that urge to kill it at life (even more so than you already are).

AQUARIUS

My quirky air sign peeps are always wanting to shake things up and do something different and you’ll be feeling this energy this week, especially as Mars hits your ninth house of expansion. You’ll find an opportunity to learn something new and expand your horizons and keep that Aquarian brain stimulated during these trying times.

PISCES

As if things aren’t chaotic enough right now, the next week is going to be a confusing one for your relationships. You won’t know where you stand with a particular someone (or someones), as the sun goes up against Neptune, causing a flurry of complications and misunderstandings. Mars is also entering your emotional eighth house, so you’ll be craving closeness. Try to settle any beef and figure out where you stand before you open your heart to peeps.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.