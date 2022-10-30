It’s Scorpio AND eclipse season right now, so if people are being bonkers, that’s why!

Read on to suss your horoscope for next week…

ARIES

Over the next few days, your responsibilities will be at the forefront of your mind. Any important tasks that you’ve been putting off in favour of a good time need to be dealt with ASAP or you’ll risk going into overdraft (if you haven’t already).

TAURUS

My stubborn Taurean pals aren’t ones for compromise but you’ll need to be next week. You usually expect your loved ones to move mountains to accomodate for you but you need to do the same for them from time to time!

GEMINI

It’s so easy to throw your hands in the air and give up, but being all ~woe is me~ won’t solve your problems, Gemini. Instead of playing the victim and feeling sorry for yourself when things don’t go your way next week, sit back and come up with solutions that’ll solve the issue and allow you to come out on top.

CANCER

You’ve got some unfinished business that needs taking care of. Next week, clear the decks and prioritise whatever that unfinished project might be. Don’t be afraid to call upon other people to pull their weight where necessary. You shouldn’t be doing the lion’s share of the work!

LEO

You’ve got a real aura of success about you next week, Leo. Something you’ve been wanting to manifest into reality will finally start to go your way. Don’t stop now, keep working your butt off to get shit done!

VIRGO

Scorpio season will get the better of you next week and you’ll be feeling hella emotional at times, especially when you feel that you’ve been pushed to your limit. The solution? Push back! Channel Scorpio szn’s feisty vibes and let it be known when your boundaries are being crossed.

LIBRA

You’re always so damned diplomatic, you sweetheart Libras. You’ll allow people to walk all over you and won’t say anything because you have a deep need to be liked. Next week, if someone pisses you off, don’t stop to think about whether or not they like you. Think about whether or not you like them. Cuss them the fuck out if you need.

SCORPIO

It’s your season, babyyy! Be bold and brazen and go for what you want. Been gunning for a promotion? Go ahead and ask for it! Crushing on some cutie on IG? Slide into their DMs! Got a friend who’s pissing you off? Bloody tell ’em! Planetary energy is on your side.

SAGITTARIUS

It may not be Mercury Retrograde but next week, something from your past will come back to bite you in the ass. Be on the look out for vengeful exes, toxic former friends or any previous missteps you’ve made that could cause grief in the present.

CAPRICORN

Don’t turn down any invites next week because you have the chance to make some valuable connections through networking. Either that, or networking you’ve done in the past will prove extremely useful next week. If you find yourself in a jam, have a think of who you know that can help you.

AQUARIUS

Expect trouble in one of your relationships next week, be it with a partner, a relative, a colleague, a friend, a neighbour etc. You’re not going to come to any fast solutions so just agree to disagree and move on.

PISCES

Next week is all about TCB (taking care of business). Put the good times on pause and focus on killing it at werk / in your studies so that once you’ve finished slaying whatever it is that needs to be slayed, you can go back to those good times and feel fab about it.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.