Spicy Scorpio Season has just begun and the Sun is squaring off against Saturn and Venus going at it with Neptune this week, so chaotic times are ahead!

ARIES

As we’re heading towards the end of 2021, you’re starting to take stock of your life and make some necessary adjustments: chucking out the shit that doesn’t matter, and putting extra focus on the shit that does. This will become extra relevant next week as the sun squares off with Saturn, revealing that certain people, habits, etc have been holding you back from reaching your potential.

TAURUS

You’ve been making up for lost time lately, social-wise. You’ve been seeing (or at least Zoom-chatting with) your mates and rebuilding those connections that may have dimmed during the craziness of 2021. But next week, the sun squaring off against Saturn will cause some friction in certain relationships. Work on mending those bonds, ploise.

GEMINI

Keep your eyes peeled, Gemini, because there’s some mad smoke and mirrors energy going on in some of your relationships and it looks like you’re being deceived by a certain someone. This week, make sure you focus on the facts. Dig up those receipts you’ve been storing and make sure you’re not being taken for a ride.

CANCER

My Cancerian bbs are v. v. v. v. v. in touch with their inner selves, sure, but no one knows the full extend of themselves 1000%, right? This week, you’re going to discover parts of yourself that you didn’t know were there, particularly in matters of the heart. In turn, you might notice a flaw or two in a certain relationship or the way you’ve treated past relationships.

LEO

Sometimes things need to get worse before they get better, and this week there’s some chaos incoming on the home front. Whether it’s an argument with a house mate, an appliance on the fritz, or your restlessness with your current living sitch, you’re about to realise that something just isn’t working and changes must be made.

VIRGO

This week you’ll have trouble expressing yourself at certain points as Venus squaring off with Neptune sends your mind into a bit of a tizz. Try to cut the BS and do what Virgos do best: hone in on what’s real. Speak your truth and speak it loudly, bestie. <3

LIBRA

The shift from Libra Season to Scorpio Season has been quite a hectic transition for you and you’ve been embracing the chaos. This week, you may be tempted to embrace it a little too much as the sun goes up against Saturn. The advice here is to have fun, but not *too* much fun.

SCORPIO

Your season has arrived, you dark and brooding badass, and the key message for you throughout Scorpio Season is processing the fact that you’ve grown and changed a helluva lot this year. You’ve been busy working on yourself and learning new shit and you’ve transitioned into a place where you’ve always wanted to be. Go you, boo.

SAGITTARIUS

Scorpio Season has beamed into your 12th house of spirituality, encouraging you to get your zen on and focus on your mind, body and spirit. All those good vibes will come in handy around October 26 when Venus goes off at Neptune and causes an emotional outburst or two.

CAPRICORN

Now that spicy Scorpio Season has begun, you’re suddenly on the prowl again, hanging with mates and planning hot dates. All that social interaction is fab, isn’t it? Well, until it’s not… This week, as the sun goes at it with Saturn, you will also go at it with someone after you realise that a person you trusted has been quietly fucking you over.

AQUARIUS

Your eyes are on the prize at the mo and you’re feeling hella inspired to go after those crazy goals you’ve been too afraid to set for yourself. With Scorpio Season hitting your 10th house of ambitions, there’s literally nothing you can’t do. Aim high, my air sign pal!

PISCES

This week, as Venus goes up against Neptune on October 26, you’ll suddenly start to feel like you’ve lost control of a certain situation. Combat that by channelling spicy Scorpio Season’s energy and take back control of your life. No one should be able to control you but YOU so don’t let anyone push you around!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.