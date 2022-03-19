Soppy Pisces Season is donezo and fiery Aries Season has begun! Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

At the moment, you kinda feel like no one quite gets you. Like you’re a lone wolf surrounded by a bunch of strangers and mates who simply don’t understand where you’re coming from. This is because Venus is closing in on a conjunction with Saturn in weirdo Aquarius, making you feel like a bit of an outsider. Remedy these feelings of isolation by seeking out people who are more your vibe to reinstate that sense of community.

TAURUS

After putting 1000% into something, it fucking sucks when you get knocked back, and all those hurdles are really going to be weighing on your mind this week as Venus joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius. Rather than focusing on your set-backs, remind yourself of the progress you’ve made and the progress you still have yet to do. Positive thoughts only, bb. Manifest the good shit!

GEMINI

As Venus joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius this week, you’ll find yourself lacking motivation and inspiration. Do whatever it takes to reinvigorate your senses and your general lust for life. Don’t wait for inspiration to strike, go out and find it by any means necessary.

CANCER

March is almost over and what a fucken month it’s been, aye? Annoyingly you still have some unfinished business to settle and I hate to say it, but you’re not gonna be able to chill out until it’s handled. Whatever this unfinished business is, make it your priority to bash it out by the end of the month so you can finally feel at ease.

LEO

You’ve recently gone through some emotional turmoil and rather than dealing with those feelings and negative emotions, you did what you always do: you pushed them aside and pretended they don’t exist. This week, as Venus slams into Saturn in Aquarius, pls pls pls revisit the trauma so the healing process can begin.

VIRGO

Lately your focus has been on bettering yourself and just all-around positive growth. This week will be no different as Venus joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you to improve the parts of yourself / areas of your life that you’ve been meaning to work on.

LIBRA

Uh oh, some relationship drama is on the way this week as love planet Venus hits up Saturn in Aquarius. I know you want everything to be sunshine and rainbows all the time, but the fact of the matter is that all relationships have their highs and lows so when shit hits the fan, remind yourself of the highs to get ya through it.

SCORPIO

You’re not being treated with the love and respect that you deserve and things will reach breaking point this week as Venus slams into Saturn in Aquarius. Tap into your ruthless Scorpio ways and cut toxic people, habits and behaviours out of your life. Negative energy has no place here.

SAGITTARIUS

Fam drama is afoot this week (what else is fucken new, aye?). Venus and Saturn’s movements spell chaos on the home front. You feel like your fam isn’t offering you the safe space that they should and you’re starting to resent them for it. Maybe it’s time you have an open and honest convo with your fam, which is something Sagittarians excel at.

CAPRICORN

This week you’ll be plagued by money woes. You’ll be pissed at yourself for the way you’ve been handling your finances recently and you’ll want to develop stronger spending and saving habits. Don’t let this stop you from living your life, however. Literally everyone has financial dramas. E v e r y o n e.

AQUARIUS

One of my all-time favourite quotes is by my girl Kris Jenner (I know, I’m a real academic) and it goes like this: “If you keep being told ‘no’, you’re speaking to the wrong person.” This week, when you get told “no”, seek out alternative routes to reach your destination.

PISCES

This is gonna be one of those weeks where you feel like blocking out the world and focusing on yourself. Ya know what? Bloody go for it! Cancel all your plans, tap out of social media, stop reading the news and anything else that brings you anxiety and just zen the fuck out.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.