This week, flighty Gemini Season gives way to emotional Cancer Season.

Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

This week the focus is on the homefront as your fourth house of home and fam is spotlighted. If there’s anyone or anything you’ve been neglecting, be sure to put some TLC into it now. Your ongoing happiness is dependant on the state of your pad and the relationships between the people that reside within it.

TAURUS

I know it’s cold as fuck outside and your first instinct is to RSVP ‘fuck no!’ to everything, but this week, try and keep an open mind, especially when unexpected invites come your way. Attending something you wouldn’t usually be keen on could result in some A+ networking.

GEMINI

This week as your season ends and Cancer Season begins, it’s time to ditch flaky energy. Avoid taking risks and instead rely on intelligence and facts when making decisions, especially ones that’ll impact your future.

CANCER

Your szn is here!!! Embrace all the things that make you you. From your weird quirks to your emotional habits – even the stuff that you’re embarrassed about. This week you’ll realise that your individuality is your greatest gift.

LEO

You’ve been loving the spotlight these past few weeks (hell, your whole life!), but this week, as the sun beams into your 12th house of chill, it’s time to hang up your dancing shoes and start a much-needed hibernation period. DW, those sparkly shoes will be there waiting for when you’re recharged and ready to pop them back on.

VIRGO

This week the sun enters your 11th house of community, inspiring you to give back and do what you can for others. Then when Venus activates your 10th house of public image, your kindness will come back to you x3. Not that that was the goal, but it’s just nice to receive recognition for your sweet angel ways.

LIBRA

Because you’re so afraid of uncertainty, you usually avoid taking risks and prefer to live life on the safer side. But this week, if you don’t take a chance, the universe will do it for you. Be bold, bb. Do the opposite of what you usually would and something magical may occur.

SCORPIO

Cancer Season kicks off this week and since it’s a fellow water sign, expect some extra bit of magic to come your way. Things are really gonna start to take off for you this week as your expansive ninth house is spotlighted. Good times ahead!

SAGITTARIUS

It’s time to do a stocktake of your current sitch. What’s in your life RN that no longer serves you and is sapping away your energy? Whatever it is, now is the time to ditch it as your eighth house of death and rebirth swings into gear.

CAPRICORN

With the sun beaming into your seventh house of pals, this week you’ll find pleasure in spending time with not just your nearest and dearest but some unexpected folks who could bring some magic into your life.

AQUARIUS

I’m sure I don’t need to tell you this because Aquarians are all about energy: but energy is absolutely everything. What we do with our energy, who / what we give our energy to etc really matters. Remember that when making decisions this week.

PISCES

Cancer Season kicking off this week means you’ve got an extra surge of creative energy since you’re a fellow water sign. Channel this power boost into all your endeavours, especially where the arts are concerned.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.