Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins and his partner Alexandra George have been spotted in the wilderness with their new cub. That’s right: baby badger is here!

The new parents were seen in Brisbane last week with their wee babe in tow. We were bloody shocked to see the pics because the couple hadn’t announced bub’s arrival — not that they had to, but we’ve just been excited since the Honey Badger and George revealed they’d be welcoming a baby cub into the world back in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Badger (@nickbadger)

The couple has also been dropping hints that the sprog was nearly ready to emerge from its burrow.

George posted wholesome snaps of her baby shower on Instagram on July 31, and if I know anything about baby showers, you usually hold them a month or two before the due date. It’s late enough that the pregnancy is well along, but not so late that bub decides to join the party.

I’ve never actually thrown a baby shower so I’m just hypothesising, but this website called BabyCenter agrees with me so I’m taking it as gospel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Gore 🌙 (@al_george)

A few weeks later on August 11, the former rugby player/notoriously fickle Bachelor posted a cute photo on Insta of him walking with George and the couple’s dog with the following caption: “This woman has done so well over the last nine months and we are super excited for the coming days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Badger (@nickbadger)

We took it as a sign baby badger was on its way, but then the former rugby player/notoriously fickle Bachelor stopped posting on Instagram. That was until a few days ago, when he reemerged on the app to *check notes* plug a new pub Netflix has opened in Melbourne called “The Who’s Watch Inn”.

I’m honestly really embarrassed to admit how many times I had to re-read that name to understand the gag, so let’s move on from that, shall we?

George seemingly announced the birth of the couple’s first child on August 29 when she posted a video of Cummins sitting on the couch, stroking something concealed with a blanket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Gore 🌙 (@al_george)

It was a dog, people. A gorgeous pooch with the sweetest little face, but a pooch nonetheless.

Well, the only thing that matters is the wee badger cub arrived safely and is happy and healthy. Congrats to the new parents!