It’s a brand new week, which means there’s a brand new batch of tea being brewed and it involves some pretty big players in the Bachelor franchise so consider my curiosity piqued.

A new report in spicy goss mag New Idea claims ex Bachelor Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins and ex Bachelorette Ali Oetjen are dating after forming a connection on the set of SAS Australia.

The publication claims that Ali is “keen to take her relationship with the former rugby player to the next level” and become more than just friends with the former Bachelor.

An insider told the mag that the athlete is “definitely Ali’s type in every way,” adding that they “could totally see these two together.”

The publication points out that both parties have loads in common so they’d probs make a perfect match. Not only did they both try (and fail) to find lasting love as the lead in Bachie, but they’re also very athletic / outdoorsy peeps.

Just last month, Bachelor alum Ali shared a video of herself crying on Instagram as she discussed her split from her Bachie winner Taite Radley.

“You always see happy me, this is me today and has been my daily occurrence since my breakup, it’s bloody slow healing, sadness and hurt fill my whole body,” Oetjen wrote.

“Meditation, yoga, exercise, nature, cooking, family, friends and focusing on my goals allows for my peaceful spirit to just be.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this where my soul still feels connected, I still love but know we don’t align.”

Back in July, she announced that they were splitting up to “focus on our own paths.”

As for Honey Badger, the 2018 Bachelor star was recently linked to accessories designer Alexandra George, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph in June.

He later confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that he’s single, so a new relationship is a definite possibility.

They’ll appear together on SAS Australia on Monday Oct 19.