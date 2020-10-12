It’s a brand new week, which means there’s a brand new batch of tea being brewed and it involves some pretty big players in the Bachelor franchise so consider my curiosity piqued.
A new report in spicy goss mag New Idea claims ex Bachelor Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins and ex Bachelorette Ali Oetjen are dating after forming a connection on the set of SAS Australia.
The publication claims that Ali is “keen to take her relationship with the former rugby player to the next level” and become more than just friends with the former Bachelor.
An insider told the mag that the athlete is “definitely Ali’s type in every way,” adding that they “could totally see these two together.”
The publication points out that both parties have loads in common so they’d probs make a perfect match. Not only did they both try (and fail) to find lasting love as the lead in Bachie, but they’re also very athletic / outdoorsy peeps.
Just last month, Bachelor alum Ali shared a video of herself crying on Instagram as she discussed her split from her Bachie winner Taite Radley.
“You always see happy me, this is me today and has been my daily occurrence since my breakup, it’s bloody slow healing, sadness and hurt fill my whole body,” Oetjen wrote.
“Meditation, yoga, exercise, nature, cooking, family, friends and focusing on my goals allows for my peaceful spirit to just be.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this where my soul still feels connected, I still love but know we don’t align.”
You always see happy me, this is me today & has been my daily occurrence since my breakup, it’s bloody slow healing, sadness & hurt fill my whole body. Meditation, Yoga, exercise, nature, cooking, family, friends and focusing on my goals allows for my peaceful spirit to just be. I’ve never experienced anything like this where my soul still feels connected, I still love but know we don’t align. I want to share this to inspire strength in you, as you do me, because I know you’re also going through a break up or you’re finding it extremely tough atm in these huge world changes & darkness we’re being exposed too. KNOW YOU ARE NOT ALONE, THAT WE ARE THE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVED & EVERYTHING IS HAPPENING DIVINELY & AS HARD AS IT MAYBE TO COMPREHEND THAT THIS IS MEANT FOR US. WE ARE GROWING STRONGER, AWAKENING to PURGE THE HATRED & are ASCENDING to be FREED FROM CONDITIONAL PATTERNS & CAN THEN BE DIRECTED BY OUR SOULS. We’re all equal beings & hopefully by now waking up to our true essence, our true nature which is only LOVE. When you follow me, view my pics/vids/see me on the street, look into my soul as I do yours & know we’re the same. #love #castlight #spreadlove #nonduality #vulnerability #oneworld #letgo #walkyourpath #soulmates
Back in July, she announced that they were splitting up to “focus on our own paths.”
As for Honey Badger, the 2018 Bachelor star was recently linked to accessories designer Alexandra George, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph in June.
He later confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that he’s single, so a new relationship is a definite possibility.
They’ll appear together on SAS Australia on Monday Oct 19.