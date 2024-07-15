Home And Away’s Sarah Roberts Breaks Silence After Ex James Stewart Debuted New GF Ada Nicodemou

The cast of Home and Away are continuing to create drama offscreen that rivals even the soapiest Summer Bay storylines.



Sarah Roberts, who used to be married to James Stewart, has stayed quiet about his new and controversial relationship with current co-star Ada Nicodemou… until now! And I’m kinda excited to see her finally throw some subtle shade her ex’s way.

ICYMI, James and Sarah originally met on the soap and were married for five years. Because Sarah played Willow on the show, the now divorced couple have a bunch of mutual friends both on the cast and crew, and she was apparently “good friends” with Ada before she “started sleeping” with James. Yep, it’s definitely complicated.

Sarah recently shared an Instagram Reel dedicated to two good friends who helped her through what I assume was the messy split.

Showing some snapshots of drinking wine with choreographer Danielle Evrat and her partner Ben Miles, sweet handwritten notes and freshly baked cookies, Sarah alluded to her breakup in the caption.

“These two. Brought me back to life. Literally. Put a roof over my head, filled me with wine, cookies, memories, (the best) carbonara (I’ve ever had!), giggles, deep conversations, self-confidence, a newfound zest for life,” she wrote.

“A safe haven on this twisty-turny journey. The only regret I have from living with them is that I didn’t take enough photos but I definitely filled the memory bank to the absolute brim.”

She finished off with a hashtag that read #herestothenextchapter, so it’s safe to say she’s leaving any negativity behind her.

Her Instagram post was liked by a few Home and Away cast members – past and present – including Sam Frost, Ditch Davey, Angelina Thompson, Zoe Ventoura and Ash Brewer. Somehow, I don’t think James or Ada will be popping by to ‘like’ the post anytime soon.

Sarah’s mum, Sharma De Abrew, also left a comment that has been liked by Sarah and Danni.

“Thank you to Ben and Danni for being there at a time she most needed the support. You are both awesome,” her mum wrote.

Most of the comments on the post were positive and focused on Sarah’s journey, but there was one particularly sassy comment that caught my eye.

“You deserve to be with someone that wants you, not everyone they work with,” one fan wrote. Ooh. Shots fired! If you don’t know what this is referring to, it’s the fact that James has a pattern of dating his co-stars.

He was first engaged to Jessica Marais, who he met on Packed to the Rafters in 2007, and the exes now co-parent their daughter Scout together. Next, he dated Home and Away co-star Isabella Giovinazzo in early 2017. After that, he got engaged to fellow Summer Bay star Sarah before tying the knot in 2019. Now, of course, he’s said to be dating his on-screen wife Ada.



All I see is red flags! This is juicier than the stuff the writers’ room comes up with for Home and Away. Maybe they could take some inspiration from what’s happening on set? Just a thought!

