Home And Away’s Sarah Roberts Shades Ex James Stewart For His Relationship With Ada Nicodemou

Former Home and Away star Sarah Roberts has revealed she’s “hurting” over her ex-husband James Stewart flaunting his new relationship with co-star Ada Nicodemou in the public eye.

It surely won’t help that James and Ada made their red carpet debut at The Logies 2024, with Ada saying on social media she had “butterflies” and James declaring he was “crazy happy”.

ICYMI, there’s been a LOT of drama on the Home and Away set, and I don’t mean on the show. Sarah Roberts met James Stewart on the soap before the pair tied the knot in 2019. The couple were friends with co-star Ada Nicodemou, who James has swiftly moved on with after calling it quits with Sarah. It’s apparently caused a divide in the cast and it’s all been really messy.

Anyway, Sarah said some shady things about her ex in an interview with the Herald Sun, and I’m low-key living for it.

“For a while I wasn’t the happiest chappy on the block but I’m loving life at the moment,” she said.

“I really dislike dishonesty and I think if people can step into their authenticity, there’s power in that.”

She said while “so much has changed” in her life since her divorce, she doesn’t have regrets. The star admitted that it does “hurt” to see her ex’s new relationship (with somebody she considered a friend previously, no less), she tries to avoid seeing it in the media when she can.

“I’m not a robot, of course, and things hurt – like I definitely don’t hang out in the magazine aisle,” she said.

“I think [it’s good] if you can learn to grow, which is what I always wanted to do within my marriage. I wanted to do it with a team partner and that’s going to be someone else now.”

James Stewart and Sarah Roberts used to attend lots of red carpets together. (Image: Getty)

This isn’t the first pointed dig Sarah has made about her ex, with the soap star replying to a verrrrry interesting comment on Instagram recently.

After sharing a post about how she was thankful two of her friends “brought her back to life” and supported her through a rough time, one fan consoled her.

“You deserve to be with someone that wants you not everyone they work with,” he wrote, likely referring to James’ penchant for dating his co-stars (he’s done it about a million times).

TEA!!! (Image: Instagram @__sarahroberts__)

While Sarah didn’t reply to any other comment on that post – including to her mum or besties – she replied to the fan, saying a simple “thank you”. I’m gonna read into that and say she agrees!

Honestly, this whole relationship drama is the best storyline that Home and Away has been involved with for years.

Feature Image: Seven & Instagram @adanicodemou