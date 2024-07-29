Home And Away’s Ada Nicodemou & James Stewart’s ‘Yuge Salaries Under Fire After Seven’s Job Cuts

Home and Away’s most controversial couple Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart have continued to drum up drama at Seven, with an insider claiming the stars’ salaries are now under the microscope.

Seven Network has cut around 150 jobs in an effort to save costs, with insiders saying the flow-on effect means Nicodemou or Stewart likely won’t be financially benefitting from their recent time in the headlines.

A source told Daily Mail it wouldn’t look good for Nicodemou or Stewart to be renewing their contracts in the current climate, with both stars believed to have wealth in the millions.

“I can’t imagine now would be a good time for Ada Nicodemou or James Stewart to renegotiate their contracts… while the show is still riding high in the ratings, the long-running soap won’t be spared on the budget cuts as the network tightens its belt,” the source claimed.

“The current executive team is preserving the network but it is fair to say the glory days of high paid soapy stars have gone.”

Ada Nicodemou’s character Leah recently got married to James Stewart’s character Justin on Home and Away. (Image: Seven)

Daily Mail’s source added the network thinks the show will remain largely unscathed by the budget cuts, but those looking to get a pay rise may need to sit tight.

“Anyone looking to up their salary on the high-rating soap will have to wait until next year,” the source said.

PEDESTRIAN.TV understands that senior cast on Home and Away are also given a salary increase yearly, though it’s unknown how much actors like Nicodemou, Stewart, Ray Meagher, Georgie Parker, Emily Symons, Shane Withington and Lynne McGranger currently earn.

“Those who have been there the longest are being paid extremely well. This is why you often see older cast members take extended breaks from the show, for budget reasons as well as giving them opportunities to pursue other projects,” an insider tells P.TV.

READ MORE Home And Away’s Sarah Roberts Breaks Silence After Ex James Stewart Debuted New GF Ada Nicodemou

The most popular characters on the soap have been there for many, many years. (Image: Instagram @georgieparker)

So all those times Alf goes to visit Martha in their Merimbula house or Leah goes to Greece? They’re likely written in so the cast can have time off and production can save a bit of moolah.

Back in 2009, Ray Meagher – who has played Alf Stewart since 1988 – was reportedly on a yearly salary of $500,000. It’s likely to be much higher now.



I can see how it wouldn’t look good for optics for the Home and Away cast to be getting some big pay cheques, but then again – what’s Summer Bay without Alf? Looks like the network is going to have to handle this balancing act very carefully.

Feature Image: Seven & Getty