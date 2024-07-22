Home And Away’s Ada Nicodemou ‘Came Clean’ About Her Relationship With James Stewart On Live TV

It seems like Home and Away’s Ada Nicodemou is on a bit of a PR tour to try and smooth over any negative public perception about her new relationship with co-star James Stewart.

She was just on the cover of Stellar with a gushing sentiment of how “unexpected” their romance was (probably more unexpected for her now ex Adam Rigby and James’ ex Sarah Roberts, let’s be honest) and has now “come clean” on Sunrise about their new relationship.

Timelines are murky, but the on and offscreen couple are now officially together and doing some damage control. Instead of it being a controversial relationship that *may* or *may not* have broken up a marriage, it’s now being painted as a love story. And there’s nothing Home and Away fans love more than a love story – so they know their audience!

“Look, whether it’s out there or not – it doesn’t really change our relationship. We’re happy, we’re together. James is just such an amazing actor, I love working with him, that’s not changed,” Ada told hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington.

“We’re professionals, we respect each other, we turn up to work… they’re very separate things, us being together and us working together.”

Home and Away’s Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart have got fans all riled up. (Image: Seven)

The pair’s relationship was first outed when paps managed to snap some cheeky photos of James and Ada cuddling on the streets of Sydney, and the hosts asked Ada if it felt invasive.

“It is annoying, it’s annoying when your children get photographed, that’s not great,” she admitted.

“But it is what it is, we’ve chosen this industry, and that comes with all the other stuff. At least now maybe that it is confirmed, maybe they’ll stop?”

Since news of Ada and James’ new relationship broke, Ada’s ex has been sharing some captions and comments on Instagram that seem to hint the split wasn’t as amicable as some earlier reports said.

“One foot in front of the other,” he wrote back in April, before sharing a quote that read: “Live each moment with integrity.”

When a fan asked him if he was doing okay in May, he replied, saying: “One day at a time. Thanks for asking.”

James was previously married to former Home and Away co-star Sarah Roberts. (Image: Instagram @__sarahroberts__)

Meanwhile, James’ ex Sarah recently shared a Reel to Instagram thanking two friends for helping “bring her back to life” after what I can only assume was the breakup.

There were quite a few comments on the reel, including one shady comment from a fan, which said: “You deserve to be with someone that wants you not everyone they work with.”

Sarah notably didn’t respond to any comments on the post EXCEPT that particularly shady one, saying a simple thank you. That’s tea!!!

THE DRAMA! (Image: Instagram @__sarahroberts__)

Hoping the Home and Away writers are taking note of how invested we are in this saga and pop it into the show, TBH.

