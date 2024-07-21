Home And Away’s Ada Nicodemou Hard Launches Relationship With James Stewart: ‘Very Unexpected’

Clutch on to your TV guides, ‘cos Home and Away actor Ada Nicodemou has hard launched her relationship with co-star James Stewart after weeks of relationship rumours and drama.

It’s been quite a doozy for the local Home and Away stans for the last couple of months. Weeks upon weeks, fans obsessed with the show have been kept on their toes about a rumoured off-screen romance between Ada and James.

Well, we finally got confirmation that the pair are indeed a thing.

(Image source: Instagram / @_jamesstewart_)

In an interview with Stellar, published on Sunday, Ada dropped a ‘yuge truth bomb about her relationship with James, revealing that their connection was “unexpected.”

“Jimmy and I are together, yes,” she said.

(Image source: Instagram / @stellarmag)

“At 47, you know what you want and what you don’t. It’s only early days.

“It’s very recent and very unexpected. I’m super happy. It’s really lovely.”

When did Home and Away‘s Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart start dating?

Although Ada didn’t get into the exact details of when their little connection began, she shut down any suggestions that their relationship kicked off during shooting.

You see, in Home and Away, Ada and James’ character are married. In fact, their Summer Bay nuptials took place back in April. However, the scenes for the wedding were shot last year.

(Image source: Instagram / @_Jamesstewart_)

Due to this little moment in their relationship timeline, some folks believed they could’ve cooked up a romance during that filming period.

“There weren’t genuine feelings then,” Ada told the publication.

“It was shot last year. But I think whenever you’re watching any TV couple, you’re always wondering if they really do have feelings.”

Ada’s hard launch comes days after Sarah Roberts — James’ ex and another Home and Away co-star — threw some light shade at her previous relationship.

OK. Please, bear with me as I try to explain this kinda timeline situation.

A week before James and Ada sparked romance rumours — which stemmed from a pap shot of them snogging — Sarah dropped a bombshell in Stellar, revealing that James and she had officially divorced. This all happened in May of this year.

On July 15, Sarah shared an Instagram Reel celebrating the next chapter of her life, which some folks have linked to her life after marriage.

Her Instagram post was liked by a few Home and Away stars. However, James nor Ada have sent a like her way.

(Image: Instagram / @__sarahroberts__) (Image: Instagram / @__sarahroberts__)

There were also rumours that Ada and James’ were set to hard launch their romance at The Logies!

See what I mean about it being a doozy for the Home and Away stans?

James’ has been quite tight-lipped about the whole thing, but let’s just say I will be bringing a magnifying glass and my finest china to The Logies in case any Home and Away tea drops.