Home & Away’s Ada Nicodemou & James Stewart Are Reportedly Causing Drama Over Their Hard-Launch

Home and Away’s most controversial couple, James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou, are apparently causing drama on the set of Summer Bay, according to a sneaky source.



You see, the couple are reportedly planning to hard launch their relationship at the Logie Awards in August, as per Perth Now.

The only problem with this? James was previously married to Sarah Roberts, who played Willow on the soap for five years. The now divorced couple have many mutual friends on the cast and crew, and rumour has it nobody is “talking to Ada anymore” after she “started sleeping” with James.

Sarah and Ada were also apparently “good friends” before the romance played out, and Sarah has since unfollowed Ada on Instagram. Ouch.

The timeline is muddy, so it’s unclear if Sarah and James got divorced before James and Ada hooked up, but either way, it’s messy.

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart are together both on and off-screen. (Image: Seven)

A sneaky TV insider tells PEDESTRIAN.TV that The Logies are a “big deal” for Ada, and claims she’s already “highly strung” about the event. She’s been known to campaign hard whenever she’s nominated – though she’s never been successful, despite being nominated a whopping seven times.

“She typically starts curating her look months in advance, as well as meticulously working with personal trainers, designers and stylists. She’s fanatical and the show’s schedule needs to be changed to accommodate her pre-Logies ritual,” the source spills.

“On one hand, hard launching at The Logies is a Channel Seven publicity dream – they love a cheap headline,” the source said, noting however, that the plan seemed insensitive “to their former partners and cast members who are collateral damage in this breakup.”

Three’s a crowd. (Image: Seven)

It’s also telling that a mere week after Yahoo! Lifestyle reported former Home and Away stars Patrick O’Connor, Jake Ryan and Sam Frost weren’t following Ada and James, but Ada was still following the trio, she has since unfollowed them all. Could it be that the report struck a nerve?

The Logie Awards 2024 will take place on Sunday 18 August, so it’ll be interesting to see if Ada and James rock up in a couples’ outfit. Will they be snubbed by their fellow cast members? Will Sarah, who is both an actor and DJ, also get invited to the event?

This is seriously a more dramatic cliffhanger than what we get after a half-hour episode of Home and Away, and I’m already grabbing my popcorn.



A Seven spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the rumours, saying: “Channel Seven does not comment on speculation.” PEDESTRIAN.TV has also reached out to Ada Nicodemou for comment.

Feature image: Instagram @__jamesstewart__ & Seven