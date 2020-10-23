Well after that How I Met Your Mother shit-storm of a finale appeared on our screens, many people have gone back to reflect on the show – including Josh Radner, who played the main character Ted.

In a tweet posted by Asawin Suebsaeng he acknowledged that Lily’s final monologue was kind of weird. As she describes Ted as brave and emotionally mature, when all he did was in fact…date loads of women. To be honest, Ted’s character was pretty weird with women in general.

“The weirdest thing about HIMYM is the finale when Lily does a monologue about how much emotional endurance & bravery @JoshRadnor

has,” he wrote on Twitter.

“But really if you looked at it on paper what it would read is, guy dates a large number of cool gorgeous women, then marries one.”

Radnor shared the tweet on his own profile, subtly acknowledging that his character was low-key not that much of a good guy.

That is technically what happened, yes https://t.co/94g1PAS71s — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) October 22, 2020

However, this isn’t the first time someone has gone back to look at how semi-toxic Ted’s character actually was. Similarly to Ross from Friends, there is a common trope in film and TV that paints the lead male characters as the ‘nice guys’, when they really just suck.

YouTube channel The Take did a really interesting take (lol) on Ted’s character and why he’s actually the villain of the series.

The video describes Ted as “narcissistic in his delusions,” by trying to find ‘the one’ without any consideration for what the women he’s pursuing are actually thinking or feeling.

This comes after Netflix announced that the entire series of How I Met Your Mother (season one to ten) would be coming to Australia on November 25.

Which I guess that makes it a good opportunity to go back and explore why the show is less revered than other comedies like: The Office, Seinfeld or even Friends.