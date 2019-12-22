Our lord and saviour Hilary Duff just married long-term partner Matthew Koma and I am sobbing like a baby.

The Lizzie McGuire star wed Koma in a private backyard ceremony in their LA home on Saturday, according to TMZ.

The couple were surrounded by close friends and family during the ceremony, including sister Haylie Duff (who has starred in films like Hairspray and Material Girls).

“It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family,” a source told JustJared.

Hilary’s long-term friend and hair stylist Jessica Paster shared a photo presumably from the wedding on Saturday.

Winter solstice … a day of luv ❤️????☃️????

Duff and Koma, both 32, got engaged in May of this years after three years of dating. The couple have a daughter together, Banks, in addition to Hilary’s son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Her recent nuptials come just a month after she clarified that “no, [they] are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out.”

The wedding tops off what has been a huge year for Duff. Her hit series Younger was just renewed for a seventh season, she’s been teasing new music, and to top it all off she recently announced that she’ll be reviving Lizzie McGuire for a Disney+ reboot of the show that made us fall in love with her in the first place.

Image: Getty Images / Michael Kovac