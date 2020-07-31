Thanks for signing up!

First of all, I need to stress that this isn’t a diss towards The People’s Queen, Ms Hilary Duff. In my eyes, she can do no wrong. This is merely an appreciation post, commending Hilary on an idiosyncrasy of hers that we all know and love.

With this in mind, TikTok user @alexa.carys has done the Lord’s work, creating a compilation of Hilary and her trademark on-screen ‘buffer’.

What’s the ‘buffer’ you ask? It’s that slight pause she does before she begins her dialogue. Peep the following ‘Tok, and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about.

For some reason, Duff’s characters always seem to be in situations where they… hesitate? An iconic trend.

The video’s received over 40k likes, with fellow TikTok users applauding Alexa for her valiant efforts.

“I’ve thought about this a lot the past 15 years,” commented one punter.

“I’m embarrassed to admit I used to make myself do this because I wanted to be her,” said another.

Another day, another nostalgic, eye-opening TikTok. God bless the internet.

Now, if you don’t mind, I shall now spend Friday night bingeing Hilary’s entire Spotify discography. A raging night indeed.