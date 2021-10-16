Living legends Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu star as cosmically powerful women, which is not that far from reality, really, in DC’s sneak peek for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

During a DC Comics-themed live-streamed event called DC Fandome last night, Warner Bros Entertainment dropped a bunch of trailers for all the hot new movies and trailers coming in the next few years.

We got our first look at films like The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Gunn‘s eight-part Peacemaker series, video games like Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, and more. But, the one that I can’t stop thinking about is a film I never thought I’d care for: Shazam! 2, also known as Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In the behind-the-scenes clip below, we catch our first glimpse at queens Mirren and Liu as supervillains Hespera and Kalypso. Liu sports what looks like a spear – via a blue soon-to-be CGI’d tube she’s holding in her hands, while Mirren can be seen wiggling her hands and casting powerful witchy spells like your Marvel fave Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Is now a good time to mention when Lucy Liu posed with a fucking javelin? I’m just saying, I’m getting similar vibes and power levels from these behind-the-scenes pics and this.

Lucy Liu throwing a Javelin in a gown and high heels. ???? Never seen a better use for this emoji. ???????? pic.twitter.com/MLmLDJbUNE — A̶l̶h̶a̶j̶i̶ ???????????????????????????????? (@The_Nifemi) October 2, 2018

Just gonna say it: Red and Charlie’s Angels walked so these scenes in Shazam! Fury of the Gods could run.

Anyway, over on Twitter, people have absolutely lost it – and with good reason! Forget Robert Pattinson as Batman or Black Adam, arguably the DC Cinematic Universe’s answer to Thanos, finally making his way to the big screen, the people have spoken and they want bone-crushing witch Helen Mirren and my big spear-carrying wife Lucy Liu.

Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as the villains in #ShazamFuryOfTheGods – due out in June 2023 pic.twitter.com/jDvOSWsYhC — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 16, 2021

Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren as villains in Shazam! Fury of the Gods is what I'm here for pic.twitter.com/u4eyIKBF1K — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) October 16, 2021

Thank you to Helen Mirren for doing whatever the f**k she wants at all times and loving it #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/riYgGwPp4Y — Alex Zalben (@azalben) October 16, 2021

oh man am I pumped to see Helen Mirren kick ass in #Shazam2 ???????? #DCFanDome — Elizabeth (@Elizabethh16) October 16, 2021

HELEN MIRREN AND LUCY LIU AS VILLAINS IN SHAZAM I CAN'T WAIT #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/FtZdmq8te2 — Gabriel ⧗ (@dorksofprey) October 16, 2021

lucy liu will own dceu i know she will pic.twitter.com/LiiiGlq5GH — rose (@dcsivy) October 16, 2021

It's been 84 years but Lucy Liu is back ;-; pic.twitter.com/kXpbVQSGIX — (Spooky) Batthew Kim 김태민 (@LawofTD) October 16, 2021

you've got helen mirren and lucy liu as your bad guys and I'm supposed to root for the hero ……… ?? #DCFanDome — M???? (@rhabarberei) October 16, 2021

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi as the titular character, as well as Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Mirren, Liu, and more. It, along with the return of my hardcore crush on Lucy Liu, premieres in theatres on June 2, 2023.

In the meantime, I’ll be reminding myself of the time Lucy Liu absolutely obliterated Rove McManus after he racially profiled her live on Aussie TV.