Heidi Montag has been papped walking down the street while eating a raw bison heart it what I can only assume is the world’s most extreme stance against veganism.

I eat meat but the thought of eating a raw heart in public (!!!) is making me feel really rather ill.

Honestly no one does pap strolls like the 00 tabloid stars. Willing to do anything for a shot and I salute them https://t.co/0ysPrF5pnx — Kaitlyn Greenidge (@surlybassey) March 10, 2022

This isn’t the first time Heidi’s dabbled in the world of raw meat eating. She posted a video of herself eating raw liver to TikTok and Insta in February of this year.

“There are so many health benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver,” she said in the video.

I would not recommend watching this if you are vegan, vegetarian, or remotely squeamish.

It also should be pointed out that eating raw meat can be dangerous unless it’s properly prepared. Like NSW’s Food Authority points out, raw meat can contain all the bacterial girlies: Salmonella, Listeri, E. coli and Campylobacter.

Just a reminder in case any of you were feeling unduly inspired by Heidi’s bison antics.

Heidi Montag spoke to People magazine about her raw meat era.

“I love trying new things! I’ve always been very interested in various types of diets,” she said. She also explained that part of the reason she was doing the diet was to help her get pregnant. OK I guess!

I still feel like it’s definitely not a good idea for most people to start chowing down on raw animal heart while walking down the street though.

But I think we need to take a moment and unpack the reality of the bison heart pic.

It’s not just that Heidi Montag is eating a raw bison heart. It’s the fact that she’s eating a raw bison heart out of plastic ziploc IKEA bag in the middle of the street. Her fingers are touching the meat! She is on the streets of Los Angeles! Surely this is not cleanly!

I feel weird about chowing down on a pack of Pringles on the streets of Sydney, which are at least four per cent less gross than LA.

My new LA goal is to see Heidi Montag eating a raw bison heart in public — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) March 11, 2022

Therapist: “and is this Heidi montag snacking on bison heart in the room with us now?” — RKK (@RyanKKrause) March 10, 2022

heidi montag is a complex and profound woman , we need to start respecting that as soon as possible https://t.co/83iyqowCMy — cigbunny2001 (@cigbunny_2001) March 10, 2022

Heidi Montag's raw bison heart in a ziplock bag is probably the most iconic 'that's not meant to be eaten raw as a snack' moment since Tony and the onion. https://t.co/rpqbc2cN1w pic.twitter.com/MLiuurrq1f — Ashlee Betteridge (@ashbetteridge) March 11, 2022

It’s very much giving Jordan Peterson’s all-meat diet vibes, but at least Heidi has a chic ponytail.

Love the backpack, hate the bison heart. Such is life.

If there’s a reboot of The Hills though the raw meat fridge better make a cameo.