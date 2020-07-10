Co-stars and friends of missing Glee actress and mother of one Naya Rivera have spoken out following her disappearance.

The latest to provide a statement about the beloved celebrity is her Glee co-star and long-time friend Heather Morris who explained to E! News why she’s not giving up on law enforcement’s recovery efforts.

“It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown,” Heather said.

“I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”

The actress previously shared the following message on her Instagram:

Credit: Instagram / Heather Morris

According to KTLA5, officials confirmed that 33-year-old Rivera was missing and now presumed dead after an incident at sea.

Authorities were alerted to Rivera’s disappearance after they received a call about a child who was seen alone on a boat at around 6pm on Wednesday night.

After rescuing the boy, a search and rescue dive team was deployed to search the lake for the child’s parents, however the team have, so far, been unsuccessful.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera was last active on social media yesterday, when she shared a photo of her and her son on Twitter with the caption “just the two of us.”

According to the Ventura County Sheriff department, authorities are searching for a potential drowning victim.

