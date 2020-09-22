It looks as though HBO Max will be giving us the spinoff of our dreams, with an Albus Dumbledore series starring Jude Law coming our way.

Warner Bros. is reportedly developing the brand new spinoff, which takes the characters and settings of the Fantastic Beasts films, but switches all focus to the legendary wizard we know and love. Law will apparently be reprising his role as the younger version of Dumbledore, which to me spells out that we may be getting some saucy antics in the wizarding world.

According to We Got This Covered, the prequel about Dumbledore is being tossed around at HBO, and will take place between the events of Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter. This means we may get a little bit of Tom Riddle action if we’re lucky.

Law will also be starring in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3 film, which has a lot riding on it considering the fact that Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald majorly flopped across U.S. box offices in 2018. Law will return to playing Dumbledore alongside Eddie Redmayne and Johnny Depp.

According to Redmayne, the cast and crew have returned to filming amidst the pandemic, completing two weeks worth already. Although naturally, being on set in the middle of a pandemic is just a tad different to what you’d dream of Hollywood being like.

“It’s interesting because we’ve started shooting now,” Redmayne says. “We’re two weeks in, and again, it’s a whole new process. It’s a whole new normal. Testing frequently, masks. And I wondered, actually, whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways.

“Maybe that was a bit ignorant, but I just thought, as humans do we need interaction to spark from each other. What is really reassuring is that it is a different process, but it still feels like it’s fizzing and that everyone is working at the top of their game.”

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been ever-so-popular on social media for her transphobic views and comments that never seem to cease, confirmed in June 2019 that she had started writing the script for the third Fantastic Beasts film, which is now complete.

The film will focus on the complex relationship between Depp’s Grindelwald and Law’s Dumbledore.