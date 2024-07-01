Hawk Tuah Girl’s First Public Appearance After Viral Fame Was On Stage With Zach Bryan

The internet celebrity of the week — the Hawk Tuah girl — has made her first public appearance since her video went viral by going on stage with Zach Bryan at his Nashville show.

23-year-old Hailey Welch joined Bryan on stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday night, where she performed his hit song “Revival” alongside the country music star. It’s unclear how she ended up teaming up with Bryan, but she didn’t miss the opportunity to yell her signature “hawk tuah” catchphrase into the mic while on stage.

If you’ve made it this far without knowing who the heck Hawk Tuah girl is, congratulations on having a healthy boundary with internet culture that I could only dream of. But to catch you up to speed really quick, Welch went viral last month after her response when asked how to make “a man go crazy in bed”.

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she responded in the interview with Tim & Dee TV.

Following the viral video, Welch effectively went into hiding while the internet speculated on everything from her job status, to whether she was signing with a major talent agency. However, United Talent Agency refuted these rumours, stating they were “made up” and “untrue”.

Hawk Tuah girl (Image: Tim & Dee TV)

Unlike many viral stars, Welch does not have any public social media accounts that she has promoted following the video. She has however, partnered with Fathead Threads to sell Hawk Tuah hats.

Welch joins a star-studded lineup of guests on Bryan’s Quittin Time Tour including Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell and even Kacey Musgraves — who made a surprise appearance at the same show.

While it remains unclear how long Welch’s 15-minutes of fame will last, or what she will do with this platform, she continues to gain mainstream recognition. Her appearance on stage with Bryan comes after a number of mainstream celebrities like Howard Stern, Joe Rogan, and Conor McGregor referenced the viral star in recent days.