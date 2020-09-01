Thanks for signing up!

Something wicked this way comes, as Netflix gears up to drop the next season of spooky series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. This is the second season of the anthology horror series known as Haunting, or Haunting of Hill House as the first season was called.

The first full teaser just landed and, as expected, it’s an absolute freakfest, filled with creepy singing children, evil dolls, etc etc.

Check it out and kiss your sweet dreams goodbye:

This season, The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a book by Henry James. It’s inspired by the author’s 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw.

Victoria Pedretti (You), who starred as Nellie Crain in Hill House, will return to play a governess named Dani, who takes care of two very unusual children.

She’ll be joined by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), who played her on-screen twin brother Luke in Hill House.

Netflix / Pedretti as Nellie (left), Jackson-Cohen as Luke (right).

Jackson-Cohen will star as a charming man named Peter, who makes life very difficult for everyone at Bly Manor.

Newcomers include Tahirah Sharif (A Christmas Prince), Amelia Eve (Enterprice), and Rahul Kohli (iZombie).

The nine episode season premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 9.